Hopkins County, TX

KLTV

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados

According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Four Dead In Wood County Crash

Wednesday night, a Winnsboro couple was involved in a car accident on FM 515 about nine miles north of Quitman. The owner of Liefie restaurant on Main St. in Winnsboro, Flippie Strydom, has died from his injuries and his wife, Jackie, remains in ICU in stable condition. Strydom’s Cadillac was eastbound on FM 515, and a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on FM 2966 and disregarded a stop sign. The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandy Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, and the vehicle’s two passengers, Joshua Daggs, 33, and Emma Addicks, 16, of Yantis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Close Finish For Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposition Election

North Hopkins, Saltillo, Miller Grove Elect Trustees To School Boards. The election for the Sulphur Springs ISD bond proposition was a close finish, with 50.6% of district voters casting ballots against Proposition A and 49.4% casting ballots in favor of the proposed $81.5 million bond. Voters in Saltillo, North Hopkins and Miller Grove also selected their choices to fill school board seats as well.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Determining What To Do About Damaged Trees

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. A storm can leave trees looking like there is no tomorrow. Major limbs may be broken or damaged, foliage can be shredded or stripped, or the bark may be torn or gouged. But what at first glance may look like mortal wounds are not necessarily fatal to a tree. Trees have an amazing ability to recover from storm damage.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Morris County Woman Killed In Storm Identified

Officials have identified the Morris County woman killed during Friday night’s storm as 48-year-old Demetrius Stuard. She died when a tornado destroyed her mobile home on Country Road 3201. The woman was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado

Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to thank them and other local law enforcement. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said he enjoys helping citizens. “The favorite part here is the citizens to serve a great community we have here in Mount Vernon,” said Jones. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Pittsburg crews rescue woman trapped in house fire

LEESBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg Fire Department responded to a house fire with a woman trapped inside on FM 1519 N Wednesday morning. On Nov. 09 at 09:26 a.m., the Pittsburg Fire Department, Camp County Sheriff’s Office and Camp County EMS responded to a reported residential structure fire with entrapment in the 2000 block of FM 1519 N in Leesburg.
PITTSBURG, TX
KSST Radio

2022 Hopkins County Christmas CASA Cookie Walk Will Feature Treats From Local Bakers

Will Your Church Observe Stand Sunday? Did You Know You Can Generate Money For Lake Country CASA While Shopping Online. An annual Hopkins County Christmas tradition, the CASA Cookie Walk, is returning this year and will feature some special treats. Another event a little soon, Stand Sunday, will happen Nov. 13. And, there are option for those who wish to donate to or become involved with CASA.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
