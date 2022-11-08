Read full article on original website
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
easttexasradio.com
The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados
According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
KLTV
Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
Hopkins County Community Once Again Comes Through For United Way, Agencies It Helps
The Hopkins County community has once again come through for United Way and the 18 agencies it will help with funds from the 2022-2023 campaign. Hopkins County United Way officers and campaign workers extend heartfelt thanks to all for their contributions, which have helped make this another successful campaign year.
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
easttexasradio.com
Four Dead In Wood County Crash
Wednesday night, a Winnsboro couple was involved in a car accident on FM 515 about nine miles north of Quitman. The owner of Liefie restaurant on Main St. in Winnsboro, Flippie Strydom, has died from his injuries and his wife, Jackie, remains in ICU in stable condition. Strydom’s Cadillac was eastbound on FM 515, and a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on FM 2966 and disregarded a stop sign. The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandy Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, and the vehicle’s two passengers, Joshua Daggs, 33, and Emma Addicks, 16, of Yantis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
At Least Nine Tornadoes Touched Down In Texas Last Week
Severe weather brought many tornadoes to Texas last week.
Close Finish For Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposition Election
North Hopkins, Saltillo, Miller Grove Elect Trustees To School Boards. The election for the Sulphur Springs ISD bond proposition was a close finish, with 50.6% of district voters casting ballots against Proposition A and 49.4% casting ballots in favor of the proposed $81.5 million bond. Voters in Saltillo, North Hopkins and Miller Grove also selected their choices to fill school board seats as well.
Determining What To Do About Damaged Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. A storm can leave trees looking like there is no tomorrow. Major limbs may be broken or damaged, foliage can be shredded or stripped, or the bark may be torn or gouged. But what at first glance may look like mortal wounds are not necessarily fatal to a tree. Trees have an amazing ability to recover from storm damage.
easttexasradio.com
Morris County Woman Killed In Storm Identified
Officials have identified the Morris County woman killed during Friday night’s storm as 48-year-old Demetrius Stuard. She died when a tornado destroyed her mobile home on Country Road 3201. The woman was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Sears Retiring After 25 Years As General Manager Of Northeast Texas Municipal Water District
Northeast Texas Municipal Water District honored General Manager Walt Sears, Jr. with a retirement dinner in Hughes Springs, Texas, on Thursday, November 3, celebrating his 25 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Northeast Texas and the district. Sears joined the district as general manager in 1998, having previously...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 14-19 News Staff Sat, 11/12/2022 - 07:37 Image ...
At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado
Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
KETK GIVES BACK: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to thank them and other local law enforcement. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said he enjoys helping citizens. “The favorite part here is the citizens to serve a great community we have here in Mount Vernon,” said Jones. […]
Nov. 8 Election Results For US, State and District Offices
Hopkins County voters selected the same candidates as the overall state, federal and district winners on Nov. 8, 2022. However, each victor won by more than 80% in Hopkins County, and all are Republicans. In Hopkins County, 12,212 voted in the District 4 United States Representative race, with 10,105 votes...
Weather-Related Updates From Hopkins County Emergency Management Officials
Most of Hopkins County was reported to have weathered the tornado and early evening storm with minimal damages. Structural damages reported, thus far, have been contained to one area and no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to reports from city and county emergency officials. At 5:24 p.m., Sulphur...
KLTV
Pittsburg crews rescue woman trapped in house fire
LEESBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg Fire Department responded to a house fire with a woman trapped inside on FM 1519 N Wednesday morning. On Nov. 09 at 09:26 a.m., the Pittsburg Fire Department, Camp County Sheriff’s Office and Camp County EMS responded to a reported residential structure fire with entrapment in the 2000 block of FM 1519 N in Leesburg.
2022 Hopkins County Christmas CASA Cookie Walk Will Feature Treats From Local Bakers
Will Your Church Observe Stand Sunday? Did You Know You Can Generate Money For Lake Country CASA While Shopping Online. An annual Hopkins County Christmas tradition, the CASA Cookie Walk, is returning this year and will feature some special treats. Another event a little soon, Stand Sunday, will happen Nov. 13. And, there are option for those who wish to donate to or become involved with CASA.
