New York State

wamc.org

Coalition aims to increase veterans' access to the outdoors

A group formed by the Sierra Club and the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services aims to address barriers military veterans may face when trying to access outdoor spaces and adventures. The New York State Outdoor Rx Coalition came about in part because of a state law signed in 2020 mandating a statewide study of such barriers when it comes to public lands and waters in New York.
News 8 WROC

25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a Wednesday morning press conference explaining Tuesday night’s delays in reporting election results, Republican candidate La’Ron Singeltary has conceded the election. This comes after an initial call late Tuesday for investigations into the “unprecedented irregularities.”. He offered winner Joe Morelle his...
ROCHESTER, NY
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the ongoing fallout of Tuesday's elections and former President Donald Trump's role in Republicans' performance nationwide. Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the war in Ukraine and climate change. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol...
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA

