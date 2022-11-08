Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Coalition aims to increase veterans' access to the outdoors
A group formed by the Sierra Club and the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services aims to address barriers military veterans may face when trying to access outdoor spaces and adventures. The New York State Outdoor Rx Coalition came about in part because of a state law signed in 2020 mandating a statewide study of such barriers when it comes to public lands and waters in New York.
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
wamc.org
Dispatches from Election Day: Berkshire County voters at the polls in divisive 2022
On Tuesday, WAMC spoke with voters across our listening area about what was on their minds on Election Day. From the WAMC Berkshire Bureau, here's this dispatch from Western Massachusetts. On a bright and blustery November morning, Jaleixmarie Rosa Soto voted for the first time in her life at Conte...
wamc.org
Healey visits Pittsfield on the heels of election triumph to reaffirm commitment to Berkshire County
Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Pittsfield Thursday just days after a dominant victory in the general election. The Democratic Attorney General met with local leaders at the Colonial Theatre to affirm her commitment to a region that often feels overlooked by Boston. “People are looking, in this time, for those...
25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a Wednesday morning press conference explaining Tuesday night’s delays in reporting election results, Republican candidate La’Ron Singeltary has conceded the election. This comes after an initial call late Tuesday for investigations into the “unprecedented irregularities.”. He offered winner Joe Morelle his...
wrvo.org
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
waer.org
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
wskg.org
Democrat Lea Webb declares victory over Republican Rich David in state Senate race
UPDATE: 11/09/22 4:40 P.M. Rich David conceded to Lea Webb on Wednesday. Democrat Lea Webb declared victory over her opponent Republican Rich David in the race for New York’s 52nd State Senate District Tuesday night. Webb leads by less than two percentage points, or 1,500 votes, according to election...
Voters to decide on New York State Environmental Bond Act
It is asking for approval to bond $4.2 billion for investment in clean water, air, wildlife and the environment over a number of years.
13 WHAM
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the ongoing fallout of Tuesday's elections and former President Donald Trump's role in Republicans' performance nationwide. Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the war in Ukraine and climate change. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol...
13 WHAM
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
