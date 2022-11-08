'Healing the world,' a group of Israeli students stay with local seniors while they give back to Milwaukee community

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Santa Does Exist 2022
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An upcoming event in Racine County looks to help provide a brighter Christmas this season. Jesse Booker, of Santa Does Exist 2022, joined us in studio to discuss the event's eighth year. In its seven years prior, they've raised $47,005 for families in need in...
CBS 58
Local students take part in decking the halls of Cathedral Square Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chill in the air can only mean one thing: the holiday season is fast approaching. Some might say it has already arrived. Schools in the area met in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 12 to decorate Cathedral Square Park. Each organization or school involved dressed...
CBS 58
United Negro College Fund hosts 'Empower Me' event to help students with scholarships and applying for college
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) hosted its 12th annual Empower Me event in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 11. Instead of a traditional school day, students from 25 local high schools spent the day listening to panels, talking to college representatives and turning in scholarship applications.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit returns with advice for men
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fathers of all stripes gathered this morning in Milwaukee for the First Annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit since the pandemic. "What we're doing is creating an environment where men can receive tools and so they can become better fathers, better communicators, as well as better leaders we're trying to empower people," said Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative Director Darryl Davidson.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Ways to Give with Wisconsin Humane Society
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli is the philanthropic advisor for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She joined us in studio to discuss the different ways we can give back to the WHS. There are a number of ways to support the humane society. Many generous employers in the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Fox Point's Gigi's Playhouse receives donation for new tutoring center
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Families affected by down syndrome gathered in appreciation tonight for a center that is served as a solid resource in the Milwaukee community. Everything you see in this room here is all thanks to grants and donations and this right here is the latest. It is a room that is going to be especially made for one-on-one tutoring for kids.
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies prep for holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies are getting ready to come back in full swing this holiday season -- following last year's Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha. They posted video of their practice recently. The Grannies will be back marching and dancing tomorrow night for Racine's Christmas parade. They...
CBS 58
Future Badger, Brookfield East junior Maggie Wanezek, continues family tradition
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Whenever Brookfield East junior Maggie Wanezek is in the pool, family is always nearby. She spent two seasons swimming with her older sister Abby before she headed to Wisconsin this year. Now she swims with her younger sister Caroline. "I think it's comforting to have...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/12)...Fun at The Domes, Putt Putt Tourney
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--A great place to hang out during the colder months is The Milwaukee Domes. There's a special event there Saturday morning focused on how plant life deals with the cold. And if hanging in the cold is your thing, there's a fun putt putt event happening in East Troy today. It's a tourney and a pub crawl as well.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Ethan Keller!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Well-known Wisconsin artist Ethan Keller joined us in studio to perform on Ra- Sing & Me. Keller is an eclectic singer-songwriter, recording and touring artist from Milwaukee. Keller has been recording a big new album since 2019 and has two upcoming shows happening. Upcoming shows:
CBS 58
Racine fourth grader saves classmate using Heimlich maneuver
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday Nov.8, nine-year-old Essence Collier from Racine saved her classmate from choking. Collier, a fourth grader at Fratt Elementary School, was having lunch with the rest of her classmates when she noticed her friend was choking on a chip. "Trying to breathe but she couldn’t...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Kettle Moraine team rides into new territory
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kettle Moraine High School's new equestrian team is riding with pride. The students placed 6th overall in Division C at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championships. They also far exceeded their own expectations. "We came into the show knowing we'd probably be into the lower...
CBS 58
Sentencing speakers set for Darrell Brooks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have learned who will be speaking on behalf of Darrell Brooks for his sentencing hearing next week. Last month, Brooks was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A court document obtained by CBS 58...
CBS 58
Battery-powered electric bus unveiled in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is introducing a new type of bus to its fleet, unveiling its first battery-powered electric bus this week. This method of power means zero emissions, a priority guiding the future of public transportation in many large cities across America. Officials say...
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
CBS 58
17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
CBS 58
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from Menomonee Falls retailer in two days
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two thefts over the course of two days resulted in over $7,000 worth of merchandise being stolen from a Menomonee Falls retailer, and police are left seeking the public's help in locating the suspects. A male suspect entered the Ulta Beauty location on Falls...
CBS 58
Free Blockbuster pops up in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can go to Blockbuster for videos again in Cedarburg. Yes, for VHS tapes too. It's free. It's open 24/7. But it's also a little smaller than you may remember it. The box, attached to Creekside Antiques in downtown Cedarburg is similar to a Little...
Comments / 0