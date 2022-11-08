ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Owasso VFW honors veterans by placing flags at cemetery

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) honored fallen veterans by placing American flags at Fairview Cemetery near North Owasso Expressway and East 76th Street North.

Fairview cemetery is home to 381 veteran grave sites, some of who died in battle, according to VFW member Carroll Harris.

Harris said they placed close to 1,000 flags at Fairview, as they put them at grave sites and the fencing along the cemetery.

“It’s quite important to me, being a veteran myself, that we recognize those who have gone before us,” Harris said.

VFW will be back at Fairview Cemetery on the Dec. 16 and Graceland Memorial Cemetery off Highway 20 on Dec. 17 to lay wreaths on veteran grave sites in collaboration with Wreaths Across America, according to Harris.

“I want to thank the community and all our members that take time out of their busy schedules to come out and do this,” Harris said.

To help support VFW and Wreaths Across America, donate a wreath here.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair

TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire in Foyil under investigation

FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
FOYIL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deadly crash under investigation in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (11/11; 9:54) — FOX23 has learned the name of the man who died in a car crash in Broken Arrow Thursday night. Broken Arrow Police said Friday night that 57-year-old Patrick Ray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after he crashed into an eastbound car turning left.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee County volunteer fire department says new sales tax could save lives

TERLTON, Okla. — A local volunteer fire department in Pawnee County said a sales tax that passed on Election Day could be life saving for rural residents. The sales tax increase is minimal for shoppers — for every $100 you spend, you’ll pay an additional 75 cents. A small increase, but according to North 48 Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Buntin, an important one.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Robbery suspect escapes police car, attempts to run, but tumbles face-first into curb

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Davaunte Ouimette Tuesday night for two counts of robbery, two counts of larceny, possession of a gun as a felon and escaping arrest. According to the Tulsa Police Department [TPD], on Nov. 5 Ouimette robbed a UPS worker near 51st and South Memorial. The victim and a witness said Ouimette was wearing a reflective UPS vest and driving a black jeep.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy