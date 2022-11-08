Owasso VFW honors veterans by placing flags at cemetery

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) honored fallen veterans by placing American flags at Fairview Cemetery near North Owasso Expressway and East 76th Street North.

Fairview cemetery is home to 381 veteran grave sites, some of who died in battle, according to VFW member Carroll Harris.

Harris said they placed close to 1,000 flags at Fairview, as they put them at grave sites and the fencing along the cemetery.

“It’s quite important to me, being a veteran myself, that we recognize those who have gone before us,” Harris said.

VFW will be back at Fairview Cemetery on the Dec. 16 and Graceland Memorial Cemetery off Highway 20 on Dec. 17 to lay wreaths on veteran grave sites in collaboration with Wreaths Across America, according to Harris.

“I want to thank the community and all our members that take time out of their busy schedules to come out and do this,” Harris said.

To help support VFW and Wreaths Across America, donate a wreath here.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.