Deloitte surveys Chicagoans on holiday shopping plans

The stores are decorated, the music is playing and the lights are going on.

Christmas is just about everywhere you look and shoppers aren't expected to hold back-- despite record inflation.

Deloitte Chicago is out with it's holiday retail survey. Matt Adams with Deloitte joined ABC7 to talk about the findings.

The survey found the average person in Chicago is expected to spend $1,700 this year, up 22% from last year. But they are planning on buying fewer overall gifts are being given.

The survey found 61% of shoppers prefer online shopping, with in-store shopping remaining flat.

Over half of Chicago shoppers, 51%, say they will purchase on critical shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.