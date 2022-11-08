ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is looking a lot like Christmas, at least at the State Fairgrounds. The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is underway this weekend. The craft show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry. November 12, 2022 – Sat. (10am...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Samsung hosting Veterans Day Luncheon drive-thru for families

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) will host its Veterans Day Luncheon on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m as a drive-thru. The 6th annual event will take place at the Veterans’ Affairs Office in Newberry. Local veterans will be recognized during the...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

On Patrol: Live ride-along winner chosen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department Citizen Ride-Along has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. Winner Alexa Dean has been chosen from the thousands of applicants who wanted to experience a ride-along with Captain Danny Brown. The previous ride-along had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, says officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Good Samaritan Clinic granted $100,000 by Aflac

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Good Samaritan Clinic was gifted a $100,000 CareGrant by Aflac. Officials say the aid helps support the organization’s mission of providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. In addition to the funding, a commemorative park bench was installed at Riverfront Park’s Columbia Canal. Councilman...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner

Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bel Canto of Columbia ensemble to host its annual Fish Fry today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Bel Canto of Columbia Ensemble will host its annual Fish Fry today from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The non-profit organization promotes music education and provides scholarships to high school students. A fish fry dinner is priced at $10 and includes two pieces of whiting, red rice,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abccolumbia.com

Blythewood Historical Society and Museum to celebrate Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum will host their annual Veterans Day Celebration at Doko Meadows in Blythewood. The event is on Saturday, November 12th, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 pm. The program will begin at 2 p.m. The program includes former Mayor, Major (Ret.) Keith...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mayor, City of Columbia unveil this year’s official Christmas ornament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is getting into the Christmas spirit. Today the City, along with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, unveiled the 2022 Official City Christmas ornament. This year’s decoration is the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Each year the ornament depicts a different Columbia landmark or site.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry captures second straight SAC Championship

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Playing host to the first ever South Atlantic Conference Championship, the No. 21 Newberry College (9-2, 7-2 SAC) football team did not disappoint in front of the home crowd as they we are to take home the crown in the conference with a 27-24 win over Mars Hill on Saturday, November 12.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking Nicole

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Nicole and the weather impacts on the Midlands. The impacts on us here in the Midlands start Thursday afternoon and end Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CDC reports 1,300 deaths from the flu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CDC says so far this season, there have been nearly three million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu. Those numbers nearly doubling from a week ago. ABC’S Erielle Reshef has the latest.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Schools go to E-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several districts have announced school closings due to possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Most of the facilities will be closed but students will transition to E-Learning for the day. Calhoun Co. Schools. Clarendon Co. Schools. Fairfield County Schools. Kershaw Co. Schools. Lee County Schools. Lexington...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia: Food Truck Fridays canceled due to weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Fridays will be canceled Nov. 11 due to possible inclement weather and the federal holiday. Officials say Food Truck Fridays will resume Nov. 18. For a whole list of vendors, visit Food Truck Fridays.
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC

