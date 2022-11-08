COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Nicole and the weather impacts on the Midlands. The impacts on us here in the Midlands start Thursday afternoon and end Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO