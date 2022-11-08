Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
abccolumbia.com
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is looking a lot like Christmas, at least at the State Fairgrounds. The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is underway this weekend. The craft show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry. November 12, 2022 – Sat. (10am...
abccolumbia.com
Samsung hosting Veterans Day Luncheon drive-thru for families
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) will host its Veterans Day Luncheon on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m as a drive-thru. The 6th annual event will take place at the Veterans’ Affairs Office in Newberry. Local veterans will be recognized during the...
abccolumbia.com
WOW Productions’ “The World You Left Behind” at the Harbison Theatre this weekend!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Walking on Water Productions & the Performing Arts Center are returning to the Harbison Theatre stage with an upcoming play!. “The World You Left Behind” starts this weekend at the theatre, located at Midlands Technical College at 7300 College Street in Irmo. Below are...
abccolumbia.com
On Patrol: Live ride-along winner chosen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department Citizen Ride-Along has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. Winner Alexa Dean has been chosen from the thousands of applicants who wanted to experience a ride-along with Captain Danny Brown. The previous ride-along had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, says officials.
abccolumbia.com
SC Good Samaritan Clinic granted $100,000 by Aflac
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Good Samaritan Clinic was gifted a $100,000 CareGrant by Aflac. Officials say the aid helps support the organization’s mission of providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. In addition to the funding, a commemorative park bench was installed at Riverfront Park’s Columbia Canal. Councilman...
wpde.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Rudolph returns to SC Museum, Devine Night Out, and Joe Gatto comedy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s Local Living, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer 4D is returning to the South Carolina State Museum. Shows will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and guests will enjoy the classic film with added 3D visuals and interactive affects. It’s 10 minutes long and...
coladaily.com
Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner
Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Celebrating Day of the Dead and Richland Library’s pop-up art show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Palmetto Luna is celebrating Day of the Dead on tomorrow, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during their Day of the Dead Festival!. Live music, arts and craft, kid activities, art exhibits, folkloric dances and a traditional alter are just some of the things being offered during the event.
abccolumbia.com
Bel Canto of Columbia ensemble to host its annual Fish Fry today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Bel Canto of Columbia Ensemble will host its annual Fish Fry today from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The non-profit organization promotes music education and provides scholarships to high school students. A fish fry dinner is priced at $10 and includes two pieces of whiting, red rice,...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abccolumbia.com
Blythewood Historical Society and Museum to celebrate Veterans Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum will host their annual Veterans Day Celebration at Doko Meadows in Blythewood. The event is on Saturday, November 12th, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 pm. The program will begin at 2 p.m. The program includes former Mayor, Major (Ret.) Keith...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor, City of Columbia unveil this year’s official Christmas ornament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is getting into the Christmas spirit. Today the City, along with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, unveiled the 2022 Official City Christmas ornament. This year’s decoration is the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Each year the ornament depicts a different Columbia landmark or site.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry captures second straight SAC Championship
NEWBERRY, S.C. – Playing host to the first ever South Atlantic Conference Championship, the No. 21 Newberry College (9-2, 7-2 SAC) football team did not disappoint in front of the home crowd as they we are to take home the crown in the conference with a 27-24 win over Mars Hill on Saturday, November 12.
abccolumbia.com
Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking Nicole
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Nicole and the weather impacts on the Midlands. The impacts on us here in the Midlands start Thursday afternoon and end Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
abccolumbia.com
CDC reports 1,300 deaths from the flu
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CDC says so far this season, there have been nearly three million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu. Those numbers nearly doubling from a week ago. ABC’S Erielle Reshef has the latest.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Schools go to E-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several districts have announced school closings due to possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Most of the facilities will be closed but students will transition to E-Learning for the day. Calhoun Co. Schools. Clarendon Co. Schools. Fairfield County Schools. Kershaw Co. Schools. Lee County Schools. Lexington...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Food Truck Fridays canceled due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Fridays will be canceled Nov. 11 due to possible inclement weather and the federal holiday. Officials say Food Truck Fridays will resume Nov. 18. For a whole list of vendors, visit Food Truck Fridays.
counton2.com
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
