On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with the countdown to the Midterm Elections and the candidates for the hotly contested Pennsylvania United States Senate race. Both candidates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman making their final push for votes. Sarah Wilson has that story. Our guest is Dr. Sam Hoff Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University.

