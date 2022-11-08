Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen...
Pennsylvania Election Results: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor race, local elections
(WHTM) – Millions of Pennsylvanians cast their vote on November 8 in races that could decide the direction of Pennsylvania and the nation for years to come. Highlighting Pennsylvania ballots are the races for Governor and U.S. Senate where the Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both declared victory.
PA U.S. Senate Candidates Make Final Push For Votes
The countdown to the Midterm Elections and the candidates for the hotly contested Pennsylvania United States Senate race is on. Both candidates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman making their final push for votes. Sarah Wilson has that story. Our guest is Dr. Sam Hoff Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University.
In Focus Full Show 11/06/2022
On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with the countdown to the Midterm Elections and the candidates for the hotly contested Pennsylvania United States Senate race. Both candidates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman making their final push for votes. Sarah Wilson has that story. Our guest is Dr. Sam Hoff Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University.
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for...
Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man. Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing. He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials.
