COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today is the last warm day for the next several days. The cold front comes through this afternoon and will bring the cold air in with it. FRIDAY: Temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s again. Sky conditions are going to be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. There is a 10% chance of seeing some light rain before the cold front passes. The front is expected to pass this afternoon around lunch time. The impact will not be felt until tonight.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO