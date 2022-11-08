ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

fox2detroit.com

Father of 10 arrested during pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Islamic father of ten men was arrested more than a week ago during his pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia after comments he made to two undercover officers. Mohamad Salem of Melvindale was arrested on November 1 during his Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia when he...
MELVINDALE, MI
CBS Detroit

Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Oakland Press

‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges

A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
NOVI, MI

