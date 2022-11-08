Read full article on original website
FBI targets violent carjackers, issues tougher sentences
Hundreds of carjacking incidents across metro Detroit are the focus of a task force made up of FBI, Detroit police and U.S. Attorneys.
Father of 10 arrested during pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Islamic father of ten men was arrested more than a week ago during his pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia after comments he made to two undercover officers. Mohamad Salem of Melvindale was arrested on November 1 during his Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia when he...
Roseville student charged with five-year felony after bringing loaded gun to school
A Roseville High School student was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, a misdemeanor, on Thursday after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his backpack Wednesday. The juvenile appeared before Macomb County Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison....
Police: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting had gun, struggled with police
According to police, officers arrived at the home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering some sort of mental health emergency.
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
Chief moves to fire Detroit cop who engaged in fatal chase, violated rules
Nearly three years after two Detroit Police officers engaged in an improper vehicle chase that claimed the life of a woman, Detroit’s police chief has moved to fire the officer behind the wheel.
Eastpointe mayor sued after meltdown over First Amendment at public meeting
Mayor Monique Owens berated residents for trying to criticize her during a public comment period
Armed woman shot, killed by Detroit police during mental health crisis
A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s west side Thursday night, police said.
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges
A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
Feds arrest alleged shooter in Facebook live killing of Ypsilanti man
After five months on the run, a fugitive has been arrested in Ypsilanti in the fatal shooting of a Ypsilanti man that was captured on Facebook Live and triggered a national manhunt that previously led to the capture of four suspects. The fifth and final suspect — the alleged triggerman...
Grandmother uses her voice to help save lives, end gun violence in Washtenaw Co.
Grandmother, a retired parole officer, uses her voice to help save lives as part of a push to end gun violence in Washtenaw County
