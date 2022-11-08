Read full article on original website
Man Accused of Having Loaded Gun at Rochester Fleet Farm Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Rochester Fleet Farm store made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 25-year-old Logan Johnson was set at $100,000. He was formally charged with a felony firearm violation after police allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from a backpack that Johnson left behind at the store after he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and active arrest warrants.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
Check Out 11 Of The Best Stores In Rochester To Find Winter Gear
Not sure if you heard the news or not BUT snow is supposed to start falling soon in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Right now, a good chunk of parents are also starting to panic because they know that their kids' boots, coats, and snow pants have zero chance of fitting again this year. One of my own kids shot up about 5 inches so trust me, I'm in the same boat! And once that first snowflake falls it will be a mad dash to all the stores to try to find warm gear to stay warm.
One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday
One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Who Fired Gun Near His Daughter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has worked out a plea agreement to settle charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in May of last year. 34-year-old Cleary Grubb has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor charge for transferring a weapon to an ineligible person and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol wall under the influence of alcohol. He was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells in Southeast Minnesota
Get your loose change out of those couch cushions and throw them in your car because you are going to need them in Rochester, Minnesota starting on Friday. The Ringing for The Salvation Army Is Going To Start in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday. One of my favorite memories with my...
Man Sentenced for Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Winona St. Student
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona man who was convicted in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old Winona State student in February is heading to jail. A Winona County Judge sentenced 36-year-old Adam Anderson to four years in prison Wednesday. Anderson entered guilty pleas to a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation in August through the Norgaard plea, which means he admitted guilt but does not recall his actions due to drug or alcohol impairment.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
