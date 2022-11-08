Read full article on original website
You Could Make Millions Hunting Dinosaurs Out West
Finding dinosaur bones on your property is a little like winning the lotto. Except you have to actually go looking and digging for it. So, unlike the lotto, it's a lot of work. A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota might sell for up to $15 million at an...
rmef.org
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter
Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
YouTuber Jeffree Star was filmed pulling out a gun in his car, saying it is 'very normal' and makes him feel safe
Jeffree Star can be seen handing a gun to Shane Dawson who visited him in Wyoming as part of a new YouTube collaboration between the pair.
Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Do you have a winter emergency kit for your vehicle?. Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes named Wyoming the fourth most deadly cold-weather state in 2019, trailing only Alaska, Montana and New Mexico. Wyoming meteorologist Jim Woodmencey told the Jackson Hole Daily that hypothermia is...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
Check Out The Best Ways To Send Packages From Wyoming
Shipping items to or from Wyoming isn't always a fast process. Actually, it's sometimes quicker to drive the package to the destination. With the holidays coming, you need to start thinking about shipping packages now. Over the last few years, shopping online has become the norm for many people. For...
