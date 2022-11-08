ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

McDermott: Josh Allen still being evaluated, will know more soon

By Aidan Joly
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXbVz_0j3EYAac00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still being evaluated after appearing to hurt his elbow in the final seconds of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, head coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

McDermott said that the team will know more in the next 24 hours or so and that it is “too early” to see whether it is just pain or any sort of structural damage. Allen said following the game on Sunday that he was experiencing “slight pain.”

4 Observations: Bills fall flat in 20-17 loss

Meanwhile, McDermott praised backup quarterback Case Keenum, who is in his first season with the team.

“He’s brought a presence and a leadership from his position that I think in unique to him and only he can bring in his way,” McDermott said. “He’s a veteran player who has taken a lot of snaps and has won games, He’s got a great disposition and he knows his place on the team but also carries an influence on the team in a unique way.”

In addition, McDermott said that defensive end Greg Rosseau suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game and is considered week-to-week. Linebacker Matt Milano is “progressing” after missing the game with an oblique injury and cornerback Tre’Davious White is also progressing and although no setback has occurred, he was not ready to play Sunday, still on the mend from a knee injury suffered last season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira football primed for Class AA title rematch

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for a football rematch many are looking forward to. On Friday night, the Corning Hawks (5-3) play host to the Elmira Express (7-2) at 7 pm for the Section IV Class AA Championship. The Hawks have won the last two Class AA crowns while Elmira hasn’t earned an […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

#2 Waverly shocks #1 Forks for Class C football crown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was finally time for the Wolverines. Friday night, Waverly High School football surged past Chenango Forks for their first Section IV Class C Championship since 2015. The #2 Wolverines (10-1) topped the #1 Blue Devils (9-2) on the road, 28-14. Forks is the two-time defending New York State Champions and […]
CHENANGO FORKS, NY
WETM 18 News

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, voters from all walks […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire

NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Police remind residents lock up their houses and cars

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Like other local law enforcement in the last year, Hornell Police are reminding people to keep their homes and businesses locked up as the number of theft reports has increased recently. The City of Hornell Police Department issued a reminder to residents to keep their homes, storage facilities, vehicles, construction sites […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Scrapple: What is it and why is it popular?

(WHTM) — Nov. 9 is National Scapple Day! This food is one of the most famous Pennsylvania Dutch foods and is extremely popular along the entire Mid-Atlantic region. But what is it exactly? According to Food Network, Scrapple is a dish made from scraps of pork meat, usually the trimmings. These scraps are combined with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wisconsin pharmacist’s mysterious murder on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” when a pharmacist is found shot to death in his Wisconsin farmhouse, investigators embark on a 15-year hunt for his elusive killer. Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report: Dill Creek Farm belonged to 58-year-old Ken Juedes — a local pharmacist. Married to his second wife, Cindy. She […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WETM 18 News

DeSantis touts Florida’s ‘rewritten’ political map as supporters chant ‘two more years’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday declared that voters had “rewritten the political map” in touting his landslide victory to reelection as supporters chanted “two more years,” a nod to his potential ambitions to run for president in 2024.  DeSantis coasted to victory over Democratic nominee, Charlie Crist, flipping Miami-Dade County, which had not […]
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy