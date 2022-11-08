Drug kingpin pleads guilty to drug charges 5 years after Playstation box led feds to huge fentanyl stash

Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin
(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
FBI targets violent carjackers, issues tougher sentences
Hundreds of carjacking incidents across metro Detroit are the focus of a task force made up of FBI, Detroit police and U.S. Attorneys.
UPMATTERS
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Wisconsin, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
The Oakland Press
‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges
A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle
DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
The Oakland Press
Guilty verdict for illegal immigrant in Pontiac charged with drug trafficking, firearms crimes
An illegal immigrant living in Pontiac was convicted of drug trafficking and firearms crimes on Nov. 7 in federal court. At the conclusion of a four-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds, Edgar Rangel-Tapia, 27, was found guilty of possessing cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a person who is unlawfully in the United States.
The Oakland Press
Police: Video exists of Hazel Park murder suspect in workplace shooting
The attorney for a man charged with murder in a fatal workplace shooting in Hazel Park last month got a judge’s order Thursday to go over video from the shooting with his client in the Oakland County Jail. “I need to know if I can take my laptop into...
fox2detroit.com
Driver who ingested weed, possessed firearm without license caught going 91 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was arrested after police said he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana. Michigan State Police patrolling the highways in Metro Detroit stopped a vehicle after flagging it for going 91 mph on I-94 in Roseville. After getting in contact with...
wnmufm.org
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan boy, 5, who was riding his bike
MT. CLEMENS, MI – A Michigan man was sentenced this week to 20 to 40 years in prison related to the fatal hit-and-run of 5-year-old Preston Singleton during June 2021 in Warren, authorities said. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced Maurice Sumler, 22,...
Jury finds Flint man guilty of shooting, killing teen over gas money
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County jury has convicted a Flint man in the shooting death of 19-year-old Martina Marlo Martinez in July 2020. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd on Thursday, Nov. 10, was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
Woman to stand trial for second-degree murder in deaths of Make-A-Wish bicyclists
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge on Thursday, Nov. 10, ordered a woman to stand trial on multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, after she crashed into a line of Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two. Mandy Benn, 42, was passing a UPS truck on July 30 when she...
downriversundaytimes.com
Lyft driver arrested for drug possession
WYANDOTTE — A 45-year-old Southgate woman was arrested for drug possession at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 6 near 15th and Clark streets after the woman, who said she is a Lyft driver, was found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle. The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, had...
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier to enter plea
The woman accused of pushing her nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier is expected to enter a plea Thursday.
WSAZ
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for key role in meth trafficking ring
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for playing a key role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Myreo Dixon, 33, must serve eight years of supervised release when his prison sentence is...
Detroit police shoot, kill woman experiencing apparent mental health crisis
A woman who was apparently suffering a mental health crisis has been shot and killed by Detroit police Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
Truck Driver Tries To Transport 188 Bricks Of Cocaine Out Of Michigan
He was trying to get into Canada.
