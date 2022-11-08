ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning.

Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from the media outside the school.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee, voted Tuesday at New LIFE Worship Center Church of God in Fayetteville, Franklin County.

The winner of the Pennsylvania governor’s race will be historic regardless of who it is. Shapiro would be the youngest Pennsylvania governor since Mark Schweiker in 2001 and be the first consecutive Democrat governor since 1955-63.

    RYDAL, PA – NOVEMBER 08: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (C) arrives with his family to cast his ballot at the Rydal Elementary School West polling location on November 8, 2022 in Rydal, Pennsylvania. Shapiro faces Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in today’s midterm general election. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
    Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano walks with his completed ballot to put it into a voting machine to vote at his polling place, the New LIFE Worship Center Church of God, in Fayetteville, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, speaks with members of the media after casting his ballot in the midterm elections in Rydal , Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wears an “I Voted” sticker after voting at his polling place, the New LIFE Worship Center Church of God, in Fayetteville, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, speaks with members of the media after casting his ballot in the midterm elections in Rydal , Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano walks with his completed ballot to put it into a voting machine to vote at his polling place, the New LIFE Worship Center Church of God, in Fayetteville, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Shapiro’s running mate, Austin Davis, would be Pennsylvania’s first African American lieutenant governor.

Doug Mastriano would be the first veteran elected governor since Tom Ridge, and his running mate, Carrie DelRosso, would be the commonwealth’s second female lieutenant governor.

In the Pennsylvania Senate race, Republican Mehmet Oz voted at Bryn Athyn Borough Hall in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County. He was joined by his wife Lisa Oz and will hold his election night party in Bucks County.

Democrat Senate nominee John Fetterman voted at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock where he served as mayor. He was joined by his wife Gisele, who has joined him on the trail throughout the race.

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania and wife Gisele arrive to vote in Braddock , Pa, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz answers brief questions with his wife Lisa Oz (R) after casting his ballot at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall November 8, 2022 in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Oz faces Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman in midterm elections taking place across the United States today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, leave after casting their ballot at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
    HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz enters the polling station at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall to cast his ballot on November 8, 2022 in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Oz faces Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman in midterm elections taking place across the United States today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    BRADDOCK, PA – NOVEMBER 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman greets a voter as he walks to his polling place to cast his vote at the New Hope Baptist Church on November 8, 2022 in Braddock, Pennsylvania. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
    HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz answers brief questions after casting his ballot at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall November 8, 2022 in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Oz faces Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman in midterm elections taking place across the United States today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman arrives to cast his ballot at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
    HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz enters the polling station at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall to cast his ballot on November 8, 2022 in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Oz faces Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman in midterm elections taking place across the United States today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

With Republican Pat Toomey retiring, the race could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C. The last time Pennsylvania had senators from the same party was from 1994-2006 with Arlen Specter and Rick Santorum.

A Fetterman win would make it only the third time since 1914 that Pennsylvania has had two Democrat U.S. senators. It briefly happened between 2009 and 2011 when Specter changed his party affiliation to Democrat.

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Which candidates are Pennsylvanians searching for?

Recent Pennsylvania U.S. Senate races have been very close, with several coming down to less than 100,000 votes. In 2010 and 2016, Pat Toomey won by fewer than 90,000 votes in both races.

The closest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race was in 1956 when Joseph Clark Jr. won by 17,970 votes.

Pennsylvania polling places are open until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

