Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races

(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning.
Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from the media outside the school.
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee, voted Tuesday at New LIFE Worship Center Church of God in Fayetteville, Franklin County.
Shapiro’s running mate, Austin Davis, would be Pennsylvania’s first African American lieutenant governor.
Doug Mastriano would be the first veteran elected governor since Tom Ridge, and his running mate, Carrie DelRosso, would be the commonwealth’s second female lieutenant governor.
In the Pennsylvania Senate race, Republican Mehmet Oz voted at Bryn Athyn Borough Hall in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County. He was joined by his wife Lisa Oz and will hold his election night party in Bucks County.
Democrat Senate nominee John Fetterman voted at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock where he served as mayor. He was joined by his wife Gisele, who has joined him on the trail throughout the race.
With Republican Pat Toomey retiring, the race could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C. The last time Pennsylvania had senators from the same party was from 1994-2006 with Arlen Specter and Rick Santorum.
A Fetterman win would make it only the third time since 1914 that Pennsylvania has had two Democrat U.S. senators. It briefly happened between 2009 and 2011 when Specter changed his party affiliation to Democrat.
