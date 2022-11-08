ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Police Department arrest records: Sept. 8-Sept. 15

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cold, but crowded for Veterans Day parade

More than 100 Rio Rancho residents turned out on a chilly Friday Veterans Day to salute the area’s veterans. The parade ran from County Club Drive to Pinetree Rd. and got underway at about 10:15 a.m. Residents and children held American flags, some that were passed out by Rio...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ letter carriers robbed at gunpoint, $50,000 reward offered

U.S. Postal Service letter carriers were robbed twice last month in Albuquerque in what authorities believe are connected cases. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. The first robbery was Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

AAA: NM Gas prices hit a plateau

The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 17 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, according to the weekly report.
FARMINGTON, NM
rrobserver.com

RR rehab hospital gains top grades for clinical outcomes

ClearSky Health has awarded ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rio Rancho with the organization’s annual Clinical Advancement Award in recognition of the hospital’s clinical outcomes. The hospital is part of ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative healthcare provider that owns and operates medical rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico,...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Memories of an injustice

‘Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II’ on exhibit at the New Mexico History Museum. The Mochida family, wearing identification tags, awaits a bus. They were forced to leave their two-acre nursery and greenhouse operation in Eden, California, May 1942, Dorothea Lange. (Courtesy of The National Archives)
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Chances of snow Sunday, Veterans Day today

This weekend will be chilly with some winds and a small chance of snow Sunday night. Though, word has it that next week will be colder. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Fortunately, the weekend will feature the warmest days of the week. A storm system will bring light snow accumulations to portions of northern and central New Mexico Sunday night through Monday.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Family’s lawsuit blames APD for double homicide

The Albuquerque Police Department’s failure to investigate or interview a suspect in a double homicide – even after he was accused in an unrelated shooting – allowed him to shoot and kill two of his downstairs neighbors months later, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy