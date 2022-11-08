Read full article on original website
Related
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho to honor vets with a parade and ceremony Friday (Nov. 11)
The City of Rio Rancho is set to honor its veterans on Friday, Veterans Day. The event starts with a parade at 10 a.m. The parade line-up will start at 8 a.m. along the west side of Country Club Drive and on Oakmount Drive. The parade will kick off at...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Police Department arrest records: Sept. 8-Sept. 15
Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
rrobserver.com
Cold, but crowded for Veterans Day parade
More than 100 Rio Rancho residents turned out on a chilly Friday Veterans Day to salute the area’s veterans. The parade ran from County Club Drive to Pinetree Rd. and got underway at about 10:15 a.m. Residents and children held American flags, some that were passed out by Rio...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho man behind the wheel of his dream car on Veterans Day (includes video)
Brian Skupa of Rio Rancho stands proudly in front of his dream car, a 1992 Humvee, which will be 30 years old on Dec. 7. He has the paperwork to prove it. (Gary Herron/Observer) When you’re driving a Humvee, you get looks. When your Humvee is parked, you hear...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
rrobserver.com
ABQ letter carriers robbed at gunpoint, $50,000 reward offered
U.S. Postal Service letter carriers were robbed twice last month in Albuquerque in what authorities believe are connected cases. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. The first robbery was Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. at...
rrobserver.com
AAA: NM Gas prices hit a plateau
The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 17 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, according to the weekly report.
Thieves steal an ATM machine from Nob Hill grocery store
There’s still limited information about the incident.
Parents angry after 44 students at La Cueva High School get parking tickets
"The only option for the kids that don't have parking passes is to park on the street in front of the school. There are various areas that say 'no parking,' but not everywhere," said Danny Perea.
rrobserver.com
RR rehab hospital gains top grades for clinical outcomes
ClearSky Health has awarded ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rio Rancho with the organization’s annual Clinical Advancement Award in recognition of the hospital’s clinical outcomes. The hospital is part of ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative healthcare provider that owns and operates medical rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico,...
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
Man who died in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified
No officers were injured in the incident.
New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
rrobserver.com
Memories of an injustice
‘Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II’ on exhibit at the New Mexico History Museum. The Mochida family, wearing identification tags, awaits a bus. They were forced to leave their two-acre nursery and greenhouse operation in Eden, California, May 1942, Dorothea Lange. (Courtesy of The National Archives)
rrobserver.com
UNM College of Pharmacy Receives Grant to Help Close Diversity Gap and Improve Health Outcomes
The University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy has received three-year $260,250 grant from The McKesson Foundation to support increased access to health care providers whose cultural and ethnic background is similar to the populations they serve. “The generosity of the McKesson Foundation will allow us to support under-represented students...
APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
rrobserver.com
Chances of snow Sunday, Veterans Day today
This weekend will be chilly with some winds and a small chance of snow Sunday night. Though, word has it that next week will be colder. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Fortunately, the weekend will feature the warmest days of the week. A storm system will bring light snow accumulations to portions of northern and central New Mexico Sunday night through Monday.”
rrobserver.com
Family’s lawsuit blames APD for double homicide
The Albuquerque Police Department’s failure to investigate or interview a suspect in a double homicide – even after he was accused in an unrelated shooting – allowed him to shoot and kill two of his downstairs neighbors months later, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members.
New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
Comments / 0