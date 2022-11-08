Box truck smashes through poles, into farm in Fresno. Driver had medical episode, CHP says

A man in a commercial truck had a medical emergency, sending the vehicle hurtling down a Fresno street through power poles and into a fence on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was headed east on Jensen Avenue about 8:30 a.m. in what officers call a box truck when his medical condition caused him to knock over a power pole at Minnewawa Avenue, CHP said.

He continued east on Jensen before knocking down another pole on Clovis Avenue and crashing into a fence at Simonian Farms, CHP said.

The truck did not hit any other cars and no injuries were reported from the incident, CHP said.

The stoplight at the intersection was out Tuesday morning but power in the area was apparently not affected, CHP said.