Fresno, CA

Box truck smashes through poles, into farm in Fresno. Driver had medical episode, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A man in a commercial truck had a medical emergency, sending the vehicle hurtling down a Fresno street through power poles and into a fence on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was headed east on Jensen Avenue about 8:30 a.m. in what officers call a box truck when his medical condition caused him to knock over a power pole at Minnewawa Avenue, CHP said.

He continued east on Jensen before knocking down another pole on Clovis Avenue and crashing into a fence at Simonian Farms, CHP said.

The truck did not hit any other cars and no injuries were reported from the incident, CHP said.

The stoplight at the intersection was out Tuesday morning but power in the area was apparently not affected, CHP said.

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

