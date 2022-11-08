LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.

