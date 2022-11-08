ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

norsenotes.com

When We Were Young rock/emo music festival CANCELED!

Day one of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was canceled due to extreme weather concerns. Originally, it was stated that festival organizers improved their wind blockers. It was completely safe and ready for action, unfortunately that did not go according to plan. As a group, festival...
lasvegasmagazine.com

R&B king Keith Sweat performs in Las Vegas

Keith Sweat’s “I Want Her” was inescapable in 1988. New jack swing may have already been in development, but the blend of drum machine rawness and unadulterated funk coalesced on the first single from Sweat’s 1987 debut album Make It Last Forever. That was due in no small part to producer Teddy Riley, whose perfectionist’s touch would grace Sweat’s first three albums and many of the songs Sweat performs Friday evening in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU

More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.
vegas24seven.com

Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Resort Debuts with VIP Grand Opening Party

Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Resort Debuts with VIP Grand Opening Party. The newest location of Lotus of Siam, and the first concept from Bua Food Group, a partnership between Penny Chutima and Lou Abin, hosted a VIP grand opening party at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
jammin1057.com

5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe

In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
whatnowvegas.com

New SkinnyFats Location May Be Headed for Centennial Hills

Dapper Development is planning a big project in Centennial Hills. Paperwork submitted this month to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows plans for a development on the northwest corner of the intersection between North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The paperwork names several restaurant tenants requesting entitlements to open in the new development.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
travellemming.com

9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
KDWN

Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million

The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
