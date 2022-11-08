Read full article on original website
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
norsenotes.com
When We Were Young rock/emo music festival CANCELED!
Day one of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was canceled due to extreme weather concerns. Originally, it was stated that festival organizers improved their wind blockers. It was completely safe and ready for action, unfortunately that did not go according to plan. As a group, festival...
lasvegasmagazine.com
R&B king Keith Sweat performs in Las Vegas
Keith Sweat’s “I Want Her” was inescapable in 1988. New jack swing may have already been in development, but the blend of drum machine rawness and unadulterated funk coalesced on the first single from Sweat’s 1987 debut album Make It Last Forever. That was due in no small part to producer Teddy Riley, whose perfectionist’s touch would grace Sweat’s first three albums and many of the songs Sweat performs Friday evening in Las Vegas.
Nick Jonas to meet fans at Lee’s Discount Liquor in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nick Jonas will be hosting a free meet and greet Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to an Instagram post. The event will be held at Lee’s Discount Liquor at 4230 S Rainbow Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The singer will be signing Villa One tequila bottles for fans […]
Fox5 KVVU
More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.
F1 announces another round of ticket sales for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1 has announced it will be holding at least two more ticket sale periods in late winter and spring.
vegas24seven.com
Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Resort Debuts with VIP Grand Opening Party
Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Resort Debuts with VIP Grand Opening Party. The newest location of Lotus of Siam, and the first concept from Bua Food Group, a partnership between Penny Chutima and Lou Abin, hosted a VIP grand opening party at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog to Open at Centennial Gateway
The Vegas-born chain is planning its hometown’s fifth location
lasvegasmagazine.com
Find the slice of your dreams at Richie Palmer’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria in Las Vegas
At Richie Palmer’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria, an eatery packed with Hollywood memorabilia, you’ll find delicious, huge New York-style slices (The pies are 20 inches, so do the math). Try the New York cheese, pepperoni, or even rigatoni!. Resorts World Las Vegas, 702.676.8860.
jammin1057.com
5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe
In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
8newsnow.com
Exclusive: Family of blue heeler dogs found in Las Vegas desert; now rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves. Luckily, someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life. “Mom was filthy, babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich...
Despite glue shortage, Las Vegas Motor Speedway secures enough to hold Thanksgiving drag races
The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Wednesday it has been able to secure enough traction compound to run the Thanksgiving Bracket Nationals in November. This news came hours after announcing the event would be canceled.
whatnowvegas.com
New SkinnyFats Location May Be Headed for Centennial Hills
Dapper Development is planning a big project in Centennial Hills. Paperwork submitted this month to the Las Vegas Planning Commission shows plans for a development on the northwest corner of the intersection between North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The paperwork names several restaurant tenants requesting entitlements to open in the new development.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival: Slices, sociability celebrated by local pizzaiolos
Surely someone has thought it, said it, right? “If heaven doesn’t have pizza and beer, I’m not interested.” Good thing there will be plenty of both Saturday when the Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas eatery transforms into ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ for holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas eatery will once again get into the holiday spirit by transforming into a “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed restaurant. According to a news release, Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila will become “Nightmare before Xmas” for the holiday season.
travellemming.com
9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
KDWN
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million
The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
Drive-Thru Pinkbox Doughnuts Appears to Be Planned in Paradise
The new Pinkbox looks to be headed for Paradise and Twain
Fallen Nevada State Trooper Micah May to be honored at Tournament of the Roses Parade
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May will be honored at one of the nation's most elaborate and famous parades early next year for his organ donation after he was killed in the line of duty in Las Vegas.
