Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
2022 election results in Central NY: Who won in Congress, governor, state, local races
Central New York residents have chosen who they want to represent them in local, state and federal government offices. Voters elected representatives in both houses of Congress, New York senators and members of Assembly, judges and numerous town- and county-level seats. Results are reported by state and county and boards...
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - New York’s controversial gun law is paused again. It turns out that a St. Lawrence County lawyer played a big part in the federal case. On Monday, Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S District Court in Syracuse suspended many parts of the New York state’s new gun laws.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
wrvo.org
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
News 12
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Suffolk County Election Night results were finally posted to the state Board of Election's website three hours after polls closed. Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results. They say delays were due to the cyberattack - citing additional passwords and...
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
Two party chairs on down-to-the-wire New York Governor's race
Two party chairman with two different visions of the NY Governor’s race. Erie County Democrat and Republican party chairmen, Jeremy Zellner and Michael Kracker appeared on WBEN Tuesday, as voters were heading to the polls.
19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses
"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Voters to decide on New York State Environmental Bond Act
It is asking for approval to bond $4.2 billion for investment in clean water, air, wildlife and the environment over a number of years.
Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
thecity.nyc
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
bkreader.com
2022 General Election Results in Brooklyn: No Huge Upsets, as Hochul, James, Schumer and Malliotakis Maintain Seats
Several key races across the nation remained undecided hours after polls closed on election night in the battle over control of Congress. Republicans needed to pick up just five seats to flip the House and just one seat in the Senate. GOP candidates appeared poised to ride a wave of national anxiety around inflation and violence.
fox5ny.com
Live New York 2022 Election Results
NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
waer.org
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
cnycentral.com
New York State DHSES prepares for impacts from Nicole
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have a major impact on New York State Friday and Saturday. This system will bring widespread rain and high winds across the Northeast. The main concern for CNY is flooding as we are expected to get some of the highest rainfall totals here locally.
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Comments / 1