Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?

If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
WASHINGTON STATE
B.R. Shenoy

19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses

"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares historic victory; Lee Zeldin does not concede on Election Night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory on Tuesday in what is a historic win for her as the first female elected to the office of governor of New York. “I’m deeply honored to be elected governor of the State of New York,” said Hochul in her speech. “The glass ceiling, like the one that is above us here today, has finally been shattered in the state of New York.”
thecity.nyc

Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
NEW YORK STATE
fox5ny.com

Live New York 2022 Election Results

NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State DHSES prepares for impacts from Nicole

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have a major impact on New York State Friday and Saturday. This system will bring widespread rain and high winds across the Northeast. The main concern for CNY is flooding as we are expected to get some of the highest rainfall totals here locally.
Hot 99.1

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

