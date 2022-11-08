Erin Blanchfield destroyed Molly McCann at UFC 281 but most of the fans missed it. Erin Blanchfield came into UFC 281 looking to derail the hype train of Molly McCann but neither fighter would be the vocal point of the conversation when it was all over. This is despite the fact that McCann is among the more popular stars in the game, and a lot of people weren’t sure who Erin Blanchfield was as a fighter, but after an utterly dominating performance over McCann, no one can deny Blanchfield now.

5 HOURS AGO