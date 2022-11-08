ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
UFC 281: ESPN tech glitch ruined the Erin Blanchfield finish over Molly McCann (Photo)

Erin Blanchfield destroyed Molly McCann at UFC 281 but most of the fans missed it. Erin Blanchfield came into UFC 281 looking to derail the hype train of Molly McCann but neither fighter would be the vocal point of the conversation when it was all over. This is despite the fact that McCann is among the more popular stars in the game, and a lot of people weren’t sure who Erin Blanchfield was as a fighter, but after an utterly dominating performance over McCann, no one can deny Blanchfield now.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)

At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
