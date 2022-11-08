Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Nets-Lakers Game On Sunday
The Brooklyn Nets (6-7) and Los Angeles Lakers (2-10) will play each other on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Lakers fans will finally get relief after horrible start here soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a laughably bad start this season to the point where the team giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance at Victor Wembanyama is a real conversation. After the most disappointing season in franchise history, this is not the kind of start that fans were hoping for.
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
UFC 281: ESPN tech glitch ruined the Erin Blanchfield finish over Molly McCann (Photo)
Erin Blanchfield destroyed Molly McCann at UFC 281 but most of the fans missed it. Erin Blanchfield came into UFC 281 looking to derail the hype train of Molly McCann but neither fighter would be the vocal point of the conversation when it was all over. This is despite the fact that McCann is among the more popular stars in the game, and a lot of people weren’t sure who Erin Blanchfield was as a fighter, but after an utterly dominating performance over McCann, no one can deny Blanchfield now.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)
At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
DeBoer Reaches UW Milestone Victory That He Shares with Petersen
EUGENE, Ore. — He spoke plainly and showed up Midwestern-principled, and certainly wasn't a Hollywood coach on the order of USC's Lincoln Riley, leading people to wonder if he might be a little too conservative for the University of Washington football team he inherited. It didn't take the Husky...
College football top 25 scores from Saturday's biggest games
College football top 25 scores from Week 11 games on SaturdayAll times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook Indiana at No. 2 Ohio StateSat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | FoxPoint spread: Ohio State -40FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%Score: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 Missouri at No. 5 TennesseeSat., ...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0