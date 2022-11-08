ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's potential presidential run

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signaled his intent to run for President of the United States of America. Hutchinson said he plans to spend time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he leaves the governor's office in January, 2023. After that, he...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Lyon College named Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Lyon College is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education, according to our content partner, Region 8. The Batesville-located school was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a press release, WalletHub compared more than 900...
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy