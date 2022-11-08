Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's potential presidential run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signaled his intent to run for President of the United States of America. Hutchinson said he plans to spend time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he leaves the governor's office in January, 2023. After that, he...
Governor-elect Sanders selects her executive director and staff of the transition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her selection for her executive director of the transition as well as the nine transition staff members. Sanders chose long-time Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass as her executive director. "Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for...
Arkansas youth hunters harvest over 9,000 deer on weekend of November 5th
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Youth hunters across Arkansas found great success while out hunting big game. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s online harvest totals, hunters aged 6 to 15 checked 9,153 deer during the annual youth modern gun deer hunt held on the weekend of November 5.
Lyon College named Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Lyon College is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education, according to our content partner, Region 8. The Batesville-located school was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a press release, WalletHub compared more than 900...
MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History holds ceremony to honor service members
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs hosted a veterans day ceremony at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History Friday morning. The ceremony was for honoring veterans. State Command Sargent Major Steven Veazey began by giving some background information on the MacArthur building where the...
AGFC put a quarter of a million forage fish in Lake Monticello; future Monticello monsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello. The fish were put into the lake in October. There were approximately 180,00 fathead minnows,...
ACHI urges Arkansans to get their COVID-19 booster and flu shot before Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced Thursday that Arkansans should get their flu vaccine this week. According to ACHI, the flu season is off to an early and aggressive start, so individuals who get the vaccine earlier so can protect their loved ones during the holiday.
Arkansas gas prices are up two cents, refining focus shifts to diesel
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch announced Thursday, the state of Arkansas gas price average is $3.27 per gallon on regular unleaded fuel. This price is two cents more in comparison to last week and is 20 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
As hunting season begins keep an eye out for our natural state friends
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Thursday that deer are on the move in Arkansas and what it means for drivers. According to game and fish, drivers need to keep an eye out around dawn and dusk because of the increase in deer activity.
