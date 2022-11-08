ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Cold, but crowded for Veterans Day parade

More than 100 Rio Rancho residents turned out on a chilly Friday Veterans Day to salute the area’s veterans. The parade ran from County Club Drive to Pinetree Rd. and got underway at about 10:15 a.m. Residents and children held American flags, some that were passed out by Rio...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Detour: Southbound Pinetree Rd. will be closed

Pinetree Road near the U.S. Post Office and Esther Bone Memorial Library.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Pinetree Rd.’s southbound lane will be closed from Nov. 14-18, according to the City of Rio Rancho. The city will be removing trees in that area. “Tree roots have damaged this roadway over time. Tree removal...
RIO RANCHO, NM
bernco.gov

Closure of Silver Avenue, From Fourth to Fifth Street

Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County will close Silver Avenue, from Fourth to Fifth street, intermittently until June 30, 2023, as a safety precaution during a window replacement project at Alvarado Square. Notice of closures, and subsequent re-openings, will be posted to the county’s website at www.bernco.gov and to various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.
BERNALILLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Sagebrush Ct. house set for demolition

Remains of the house on Sagebrush Ct. set for demolition (Garrison Wells/Observer) Rio Rancho Governing Body unanimously approved a resolution to demolish a house at 1340 Sagebrush Ct. SE. The property owner did not return multiple calls from city officials to clean the property. The house twice caught fire, and...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Police Department arrest records: Sept. 8-Sept. 15

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Chances of snow Sunday, Veterans Day today

This weekend will be chilly with some winds and a small chance of snow Sunday night. Though, word has it that next week will be colder. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Fortunately, the weekend will feature the warmest days of the week. A storm system will bring light snow accumulations to portions of northern and central New Mexico Sunday night through Monday.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM

Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Enchantment Festival closes out big event season in New Mexico

The Enchantment Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival is billed as the biggest event of its kind in New Mexico history. It certainly has one of the largest local craft lineups we have seen in a long time, but we will have to see how a mid-November event plays out with the beer/wine/spirits crowd.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe fire shuts down roads

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frigid start to the weekend

Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Veteran receives car from Albuquerque nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran now has a new set of wheels thanks to a local nonprofit. Leslie Ramsay served as an aircraft fuel mechanic and spent much of her service stationed in Okinawa. Friday, Ramsay was surprised with a donated 2009 Dodge Caliber by Heroes Walk Among Us, the first car she’s been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

