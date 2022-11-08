Read full article on original website
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
RockfordScanner.com : House Fire In Rockford, House Believed To Be Unoccupied
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Male Shooting Victim In Rockford Overnight
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near Forest Hills
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Extrication, Four Ambulances Dispatched, Avoid The Area
Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
Montgomery man identified as victim of electrocution
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the utility worker who died on Thursday as a result of electrocution as 36-year-old Nicholas P. Bliss, of Montgomery. Police say Bliss was electrocuted by power lines in the area of Malta Road and Twombly Road in Malta. Bliss was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon.
RockfordScanner.com : Suspect Crashes Into A Parked Vehicle While Fleeing From Police
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest A Subject For: Recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct while armed
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Were on Scene Of 2 Different Fire Calls Today
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a scene that happened earlier today just before noon.
RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Police Chase With Several Juveniles In A Stolen Vehicle, Armed With Multiple Firearms
Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.
RockfordScanner.com : This is the last Street Maintenance press release for the season
RockfordScanner.com : SWAT Team has a house surrounded
RockfordScanner.com : Police Investigating A Shots Fired Incident Near A Local Park
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
RockfordScanner.com : A Local High School Was Reported To Have Been on Lockdown, Earlier Today
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
