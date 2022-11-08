Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Record-Herald
Everything points to an OSU win over Indiana
Indiana has won two Big Ten championships in football since it began playing in the conference in 1900. It has played in one Rose Bowl, in the 1967 season. It has won twice against Ohio State since 1952. The last football coach to leave Indiana with a winning record was...
Record-Herald
Pfeifer competes at Regional cc meet
PICKERINGTON — Miami Trace High School senior Kaelin Pfeifer competed at the Division II Regional cross country meet at Pickerington North High School on Saturday, Oct. 29. Pfeifer was the last runner from Fayette County to compete at that level this season. Pfeifer’s goal was to run under 20...
Record-Herald
Miami Trace Middle School honor roll
Jason Binegar, principal of the Miami Trace Middle School, has announced the honor roll and honorable mention for the first nine weeks. It is as follows:. Allen Hartley 4.0, Elijah Barnard 4.0, Aubrey Campbell 4.0, Tanner Chaney 4.0, Caden Clifton 4.0, Lee Conger 4.0, Maddie Fink 4.0, Julian Gillard 4.0, Megan Green 4.0, Elliott Hatton 4.0, Joseph King 4.0, Wyatt Kovalchik 4.0, Kiree Parker 4.0, Jarrett Phipps 4.0, Maya Rickman 4.0, Luke Robinette 4.0, Dallas Simmons 4.0, Sarah Whitney 4.0, Kaliana Willman 4.0, Molly Wilt 4.0, Ella Bickley, Benneit Boggs, Harley Boysel, Brayden Burbridge, Mason Carper, Corbin Coe, Aubrey Connell, Laney Cornell, Wesley Creamer, Henry Dhume, Kenzie Dray, Aminato Gory, Ryan Hatert, Bryanna Haughey, Addyson Jaggers, Laytin Joy, Anthony Keller, Mason Kelley, Peter Kidnocker, Aaron Kiger-Clark, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Nolan LeBeau, Zachaey Lewis, Myleigh Manson, Jilian McClaskey, Madelyn McCaseky, Maddix McGuire, Evynne Milstead, Celia Morrison, David Muncy, Riley Noble, Xzavier Pedroza, Hallie Penwell, Delaney Roberts, Rhilee Ross, Bronson Sever, Landen Smith, Jordyn Stevens, Griffin Strider, Paige Talley, Rylee Thornton, Kareligh Tolle, Tyler White, Jenna Wisecup, Makayla Wolfe, Nathaniel Workman.
Record-Herald
Two county veterans to enter Hall of Fame for Valor
Two Fayette County veterans have been chosen to be inducted into the Ohio State Military Hall of Fame for Valor on May 5, 2023. The ceremony will take place in the Ohio Statehouse Atrium. The veterans who posthumously will be inducted are James A. “Red” Ducey and John Wrobbel.
Record-Herald
Good Hope Lions share uplifting message
This past Monday, Nov. 7, Good Hope Lion Ron Derry shared his GOOD (Going on or defeated) message with the fourth grade students at Miami Trace Elementary School. Derry, who is legally blind, shared the importance of perseverance, trustworthiness, anti-bullying, and working together through his uplifting, personal story. This is...
Record-Herald
Veterans honored at annual concert
The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties — gave their annual Veteran’s Day program in honor of all military and first responders at the Wilmington Church of Christ. A crowd of over 300 people came to honor those...
Record-Herald
Let’s glorify God
Ephesians 3:20 & 21, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.”. God loves the...
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 14-18 is as follows:. Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers. Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers. WEDNESDAY. Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice. THURSDAY. Chili, peanut...
Record-Herald
City council holds first meeting of Nov.
On Wednesday, Washington Court House City Council held its first regular meeting of the month. City Manager Joe Denen wanted to make citizens aware of the proper way to dispose of bagged leaves. “If you have bagged leaves, you need to call the service department at 740-636-2380,” explained Denen. “The...
Comments / 0