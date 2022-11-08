Read full article on original website
UCLA football having successful season but attendance still lacking
Sitting at 8-2, the UCLA Bruins are having one of their best seasons in a longtime. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and runningback Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins have put together exciting performances for their fans to watch almost every week. The only thing though, most of UCLA's fans have been watching the team's games at home or from a bar. The school is reportedly on the verge of reporting its lowest attendance record in 40 years: just over 36,000 per game at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Some fans blame the fact that it takes almost an hour for students to get from...
Big Ten Week 11 Rewind: Embrace the Big Ten West chaos
Get ready for a wild finish to the Big Ten West race. After the door to the division was cracked open last week with a loss by Illinois, the Illini swung the door wide open with another loss. What once looked like a foregone conclusion that Illinois would be playing for the Big Ten championship is now anyone’s guess coming down the final stretch. In the East, it was more of the same from the top two powers in the conference. Ohio State and Michigan once again took care of business with barely a sweat broken as they are now each...
