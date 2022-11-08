ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Election Day tips from Midland County

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HspBM_0j3EVLcU00

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Election Office is expecting a large turnout today as voters head to the polls to cast their votes in several state, county, and city races, including the gubernatorial and mayoral races.

You will find a list of all voting centers below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qsa4U_0j3EVLcU00


Election officials said Centennial Library, Fairmont Park Church, and the Annex will be the busiest locations today and recommended that voters visit other locations if they want to avoid waiting in line.

Additionally, voters are reminded that no phone will be allowed. Voters are encouraged to write notes about candidates on a notecard instead.

The polls will be open until 7:00 p.m. and voters will need to show a photo I.D. to cast a vote.

Acceptable forms include:

  • Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas election ID certificate
  • Texas personal ID card
  • Texas handgun license
  • US military ID with photo
  • US citizenship certificate with photograph
  • US passport

If you don’t have ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, you’ll need to sign a sworn statement that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the accepted IDs, and present one of the following:

  • Certified birth certificate
  • Valid voter registration certificate
  • A current utility bill, government check, bank statement or paycheck, or government document with your name and an address
