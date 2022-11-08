ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

13abc.com

Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Pictures of the Week! Nov. 11, 2022

Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s supposed to be the call to save a life. We hear so much about suicide support lines that are active each day, especially the ones for veterans who might be struggling with something so few of us can even imagine. What happens when there’s no follow up for that veteran having dark thoughts? It’s happened to one man who says it should never happen to another.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Forging a New Path

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman is forging a new path, and hoping to encourage more young women to follow in her footsteps. “I don’t think they gear career days toward women being in construction fields because it’s not traditional, it’s not typical,” said Tammie Nixon. “Maybe they think they’re not strong enough, maybe they don’t think that they’re smart enough.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

11/11/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH

