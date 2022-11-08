Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Local frontline heroes will help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of frontline heroes, and for the next week, we’re going to introduce you to some of them. Six honorees will be lighting the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park next Friday night. Bob May is a Registered Nurse in the medical...
13abc.com
Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
13abc.com
Toledo Youth Services presents "Youth Be Heard"
Our first accumulating snowfall of the season (for many) won't last long, as highs "warm" back near 40F Sunday. Dan Smith explains.
13abc.com
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by Ohio police ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
13abc.com
Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
13abc.com
Pictures of the Week! Nov. 11, 2022
Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
ashlandsource.com
November ushers in Christmas craft show season in Ashland County
ASHLAND — It’s November, and that means people are getting into the holiday spirit. Before you deck the halls, make sure to visit one or all of the several craft shows happening around the county this month. The shows start this weekend.
13abc.com
Department of Health and Human Services informs people about World Pneumonia Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reminds people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent pneumonia, on World Pneumonia Day. There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children. Lower the risks of...
13abc.com
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s supposed to be the call to save a life. We hear so much about suicide support lines that are active each day, especially the ones for veterans who might be struggling with something so few of us can even imagine. What happens when there’s no follow up for that veteran having dark thoughts? It’s happened to one man who says it should never happen to another.
Semi in fiery turnpike crash was carrying pot pies
A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
13abc.com
Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
13abc.com
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
Retirement community desperate for relief as monthly HOA fees soar
Several residents of the Twin Lakes Manufactured Housing Community reached out to News 5 with concerns about their property management company drastically increasing monthly fees.
13abc.com
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Bowling Green State University student Chase Weiss is suing the university and its administrators over the disciplinary action taken against him for the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021. 13abc’s media partner, the Toledo Blade reported that the lawsuit was first filed...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Forging a New Path
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman is forging a new path, and hoping to encourage more young women to follow in her footsteps. “I don’t think they gear career days toward women being in construction fields because it’s not traditional, it’s not typical,” said Tammie Nixon. “Maybe they think they’re not strong enough, maybe they don’t think that they’re smart enough.”
Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
13abc.com
11/11/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
13abc.com
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports...
13abc.com
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
