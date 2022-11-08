ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

North Carolina grand jury indicts family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFVOm_0j3EVAuV00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months .

Detectives testified before a grand jury on Monday before the panel returned a total of 19 indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr.

Jonathan Starr, the boy’s father, is charged with two counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury

Sarah Starr, the boy’s stepmother, is charged with seven counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury; misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Shelley Lucille Barnes, the homeowner and Sarah Starr’s aunt, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; misdemeanor child abuse; assault on a child younger than 12; and two counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury

Child found locked in dog kennel told detectives he had been ‘living outside’ since April, warrants show

Davidson County deputies responded on Oct. 19 to a home in Lexington about reports of a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel . Search warrants show that an anonymous person called 911 just before 7 a.m. about the child and said that her husband had taken the child some food “in the past.”

Sarah Lynette Starr, Jonathan Scott Starr and Shelley Lucille Barnes (Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

The child was found in a t-shirt, jeans and no shoes on a night when temperatures reached below freezing. There was frost on the ground, according to deputies.

Deputies saw Sarah Starr at the back door of the home holding a small child. They say she walked out of sight and turned the lights off. The deputies secured the 9-year-old and then forced entry into the home, where they detained Starr. She told deputies that she did not know the combination to the lock on the kennel and that only Barnes knew it.

She was holding an 8-month-old baby, and a 4-year-old was found underneath her bed. They were taken out of the home by EMS.

While EMS checked out the child, he said that he had been living outside since April. The warrant goes on to say that Starr told them she knew that the child was being held in the dog kennel but reiterated that her aunt, Barnes, was the only one with the combination. She allegedly told a detective that she and her husband, Jonathan Starr, were “upset about it.”

3 arrested after 9 year-old was locked in freezing dog kennel overnight, NC sheriff says

Starr’s two daughters, 7 and 8 years old, were at school at the time.

A man arrived at the scene on a four-wheeler and told deputies that the child had been in the kennel since at least 10:30 p.m. the night before. Warrants say that the man said he had brought the child a coat and snacks.

The child also told a lieutenant that he did not have a room in the house “because he lived outside.”

All five of the children were taken into custody by the Department of Social Services and during a news conference, the sheriff’s office said that the children were in good health.

Jonathan and Sarah Starr’s bonds have been increased to $1 million secured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 47

Nancy Granberg
4d ago

I pray the children find a beautiful family that will love and protect them. As far as the degenerates that had custody I hope they rot in hell. Children are innocent. they all deserve so much better. God bless them!

Reply
23
Stella Fincannon
4d ago

Put them in dog kennels and let them live in their own filth for the rest of their pathetic lives. But They will get very little time if any.

Reply(1)
20
reb2
4d ago

If I saw a child in this situation I would of grabbed the whole kennel and drove to the nearest hospital or police station! How did the neighbors sleep at night knowing he was outside in the cold!!?

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

2 men charged in 30-year-old NC cold case murder, robbery

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a 1992 murder and robbery at a home in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department. Police Chief David Onley announced on August 4, 2022, that 50-year-old Reaco Wesley Burton and 54-year-old Sheldon Demetrius Summers would face several charges related to the shooting. […]
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
WSOC Charlotte

Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy