New York State

mynbc5.com

SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits

Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits in the millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. On Thursday morning, the United...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Nicole's remnants bring rain, warmth and humidity

Friday evening, mainly after 4 PM, Nicole's rain moves in from the south. Despite abundant cloud cover, most of the daylight hours will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s. The rain will be heavy at times Friday night into early Saturday morning, largely wrapping up by midday Saturday.
VERMONT STATE
Heavy rain exits early Saturday morning

The rain will be heavy at times tonight into early Saturday morning, largely wrapping up by midday Saturday. Rainfall totals along and north of the track will be on the order of several inches, perhaps more than 2" in the hardest-hit areas. Northern New York is the mostly likely area for the heaviest rainfall.
NEW YORK STATE
Vermont Department of Health unveils new software expected to improve patient care

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health is unveiling a new statewide initiative through a partnership with the clinical software company VisualDx. The first-of-its-kind program is expected to mobilize public health across Vermont and will bring the latest information to phones and other mobile devices. It will also provide patients with real-time diagnosis, results, or treatment options.
VERMONT STATE
From Tropics to Snowflakes; Weekend of Change

The tropical warmth and humidity from Nicole will be replaced by cooler and drier air Saturday afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 50s this afternoon. A few showers may linger late tonight into tomorrow. Mountain snow showers are possible on Sunday, especially in NY and...
Toys for Kids 2022: See drop-off locations for this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and that means its time to help our fellow Vermonters and northern New Yorkers to have a season full of wonder and joy. NBC5 is a partner for this year's Toys for Kids drive, which is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. We need you to donate new, unwrapped toys to help children in our region.
BURLINGTON, VT

