Pennsylvania State

eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 753 cities and towns in Pennsylvania. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $80,257 over the last 12 months.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Carscoops

Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations

Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etownian.com

PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes

Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

