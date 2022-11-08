Read full article on original website
Sorry, NJ, but Pennsylvania has your breakfast meat beat
I know most people reading this are probably scratching their heads if they hail from the Garden State. Even I have to admit, my love of scrapple isn't necessarily appreciated here in South Jersey like it is in, say, the Philly suburbs. Most Jersey people prefer pork roll (or Taylor...
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 753 cities and towns in Pennsylvania. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $80,257 over the last 12 months.
Powerball $47 million jackpot (11/12/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big $20 million Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do...
PA witness says two hovering lights in morning sky were not stars
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy, University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Pa. bird feeders should look for grosbeaks, other northern birds
Evening grosbeaks have already been spotted in two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties this fall. According to online reporting systems for birders, such as eBird, the bright yellow visitors from northern forests that backyard birders in Pennsylvania hope for every year have been reported in 44 counties.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia’s homeless, open-air drug users featured in Mexican anti-drug ads
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government is using video of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia’s embattled Kensington neighborhood in a national ad campaign to try to scare young people away from drugs. The spots never identify the city or neighborhood shown. But just how...
Bethlehem’s Goodman Building goes from blighted with ‘stalactites of mold’ to a $9.1M investment
The Goodman Building was bone-dry and shored up with an actual floor traversing most of the first story Friday on Southside Bethlehem. It wasn’t always that way for the property now seeing a $9.1 million public-private investment, celebrated with an afternoon ceremonial groundbreaking. “There were stalactites of mold,” Arif...
Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations
Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes
Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
After much searching, Pa. treasurer returns Army medals found in safe deposit box
Pennsylvania’s treasury department often comes into possession of military medals, usually from safe deposit boxes of people who died. Sometimes the treasury has a hard time finding anyone who welcomes return of the medals. But a successful search concluded Thursday, as state Treasurer Stacy Garrity delivered a batch of...
Rare local sighting of species creates buzz in birding community | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
One day last week when I looked out at the nearby landscapes, it seemed like their beauty had disappeared overnight, but of course it didn’t. It was gradual and then abnormally warm weather and southern winds pushed the leaves to the ground. Abscission, basically meaning shedding, occurs with the...
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
