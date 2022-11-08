ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after woman fatally shot at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a woman was killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex. Courtavious Sanders and Jamie Weaver are both facing murder and attempted murder charges. The shooting happened Monday, September 26, at the Bent Tree Apartments on Briarpark Drive. Memphis Police say a woman was taken to the hospital, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing man from Memphis found dead, authorities say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man reported missing for nearly a month was recently found dead, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 7 from Cromwell Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Police said that he left on foot and had “a condition that requires medication.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR

