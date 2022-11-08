Read full article on original website
KATV
Update: North Little Rock police investigate a shooting; two victims dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated story at 8:24 p.m.:. North Little Rock police officers responded to the 3900 block of McCain Blvd to a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival officer located two victims inside a vehicle who were suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One of...
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
2 charged after woman fatally shot at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a woman was killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex. Courtavious Sanders and Jamie Weaver are both facing murder and attempted murder charges. The shooting happened Monday, September 26, at the Bent Tree Apartments on Briarpark Drive. Memphis Police say a woman was taken to the hospital, […]
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
One dead after shots fired at The Waters at Chenal apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: We published an article earlier after receiving information that a car was found in a lake at The Waters at Chenal apartments. Shortly afterward, Mark Edwards with the LRPD reached out to us to say the information was incorrect. However, moments later, we received...
KATV
Homicide investigation underway as LR police discover a body in a submerged vehicle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating the city's 75th homicide after they said they found a body submerged in water at a west Little Rock apartment complex Thursday night. Police said they responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway after being alerted to shots...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody. Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of...
Arkansas State Police investigates Interstate shooting that claimed the life of a West Memphis man
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, before 10:30 PM, Arkansas State Police responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 40 near Mound City Rd. According to a release, Yasmon Lewis, a 21-year-old male, was shot and killed by a passing motorist. Lewis was believed to be driving from Memphis to his home in […]
Little Rock Police Department investigating body found in submerged car
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Missing man from Memphis found dead, authorities say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man reported missing for nearly a month was recently found dead, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 7 from Cromwell Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Police said that he left on foot and had “a condition that requires medication.”
Man wanted for deadly shooting at Memphis grocery store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A search is on for a man who shot another man to death at a grocery store Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The shooting happened at the County Line Grocery store on Tchulahoma Road, police said. A surveillance video captures the man pulling...
Police arrest teen suspected in October Hot Springs deadly shooting
Police say a teen turned himself in to officers in Hot Springs Tuesday in connection to an October shooting that left another teen dead and two others injured.
Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
KATV
BOLO: Police need the publics help identifying a suspect involved in theft of property
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department requested the public's help with identifying a man in reference to a theft of property on Friday. The suspect is wanted for questioning of a theft of property that occurred at Watts Home Improvement in Jacksonville. Police are asking that anyone...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Grand Avenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Grand Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4600 block of the road. There is no current information on the victim, potential suspects, or a motive behind the crime. We will update...
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
