ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans

One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87

Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
METAIRIE, LA
ladatanews.com

Actor Will Smith Returns to New Orleans to Screen “Emancipation” Film

Almost a year after filming wrapped in New Orleans, Apple original films debuted Actor Will Smith’s latest feature “Emancipation.” On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Smith hosted a movie screening held at The Prytania Theatre where he exclusively invited students from two local Historically Black Universities: Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans

The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans

I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Lower Garden District Friday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a woman was shot in the Lower Garden District on Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. The victim was transported...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy