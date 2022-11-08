Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
Eater
Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans
One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
NOLA.com
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
ladatanews.com
Actor Will Smith Returns to New Orleans to Screen “Emancipation” Film
Almost a year after filming wrapped in New Orleans, Apple original films debuted Actor Will Smith’s latest feature “Emancipation.” On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Smith hosted a movie screening held at The Prytania Theatre where he exclusively invited students from two local Historically Black Universities: Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
whereyat.com
The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans
The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
houmatimes.com
Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!
Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center is coming to Southland Mall in Houma!. When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul,...
myneworleans.com
Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans
I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
WDSU
Woman shot in the Lower Garden District Friday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a woman was shot in the Lower Garden District on Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. The victim was transported...
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
WDSU
Huge brawl breaks out at Eleanor McMain vs. McDonogh 35 basketball game Thursday; parents react
A huge fight between two high school rivals at their basketball jamboree, Thursday night. Students at Eleanor McMain said their team was winning during the last play in the fourth quarter before a fight broke out. Shirley is a parent and said, "That is a really big embarrassment. To see...
Comments / 0