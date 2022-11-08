Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.

