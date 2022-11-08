ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole possible tonight, Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole will move in today through Friday with heavy rain, strong winds, and severe weather all possible. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy rain continues with severe weather possible. Weekend: Mainly dry, much cooler air by Sunday. Today, tropical moisture from Tropical...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Heavy rain, wind moving toward Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start dry with increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 60s again. Rain bands will overspread the region, moving in from the southeast, drifting toward the northwest late starting late this afternoon and continuing tonight through Friday, as the remnants of Nicole drift our way from the south. Wind gusts out of the northeast may reach 20-25 mph today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area

Rock Hill County emergency officials say they are ready for any response if the wind picks up. Tropical Storm Nicole moving into the Carolinas today. Today, tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers starting this afternoon/evening. Winds will gust upwards of 25 miles per hour. Preps underway in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flood threat for mountains, foothills in Nicole's wake

Mint Hill seeing the effects of Tropical Depression Nicole. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Marathon plans not affected by heavy rains brought by Nicole

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 9 hours ago. Rising water entered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados

Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Emergency crews prepare for strong winds. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rock Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year

Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados. Updated: 11 hours ago. Neighbors in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preps underway in Charlotte to brace for Nicole

Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. High schools making changes to Friday football games. Updated: 10 hours ago. The changes come in the wake of tropical storm Nicole's expected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole has progressed through the area, some power outages have impacted residents. According to Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka, the power outage numbers across the Carolinas picked up throughout the day as expected. Because the rain and wind picked up in some areas, it created...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High schools making changes to Friday football games

Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. The tropical storm will hit the Carolinas Thursday and Friday. Creation of magnet program closing two CMS schools. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cornelius fire displaces family of four

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

South Point at Dudley

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy