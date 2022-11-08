Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Mild temperatures featured Saturday before colder weather moves in next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now that we are done with the rain, we are gearing up for some much colder air to settle into the Carolinas. Mild and humid conditions will give way to sunshine and chilly temperatures after a cold front moves through our area this afternoon. Today: Becoming...
Severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole possible tonight, Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole will move in today through Friday with heavy rain, strong winds, and severe weather all possible. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy rain continues with severe weather possible. Weekend: Mainly dry, much cooler air by Sunday. Today, tropical moisture from Tropical...
First Alert: Heavy rain, wind moving toward Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start dry with increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 60s again. Rain bands will overspread the region, moving in from the southeast, drifting toward the northwest late starting late this afternoon and continuing tonight through Friday, as the remnants of Nicole drift our way from the south. Wind gusts out of the northeast may reach 20-25 mph today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area
Rock Hill County emergency officials say they are ready for any response if the wind picks up. Tropical Storm Nicole moving into the Carolinas today. Today, tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers starting this afternoon/evening. Winds will gust upwards of 25 miles per hour. Preps underway in...
Flood threat for mountains, foothills in Nicole's wake
Mint Hill seeing the effects of Tropical Depression Nicole.
Charlotte Marathon plans not affected by heavy rains brought by Nicole
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 9 hours ago. Rising water entered
Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Emergency crews prepare for strong winds. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rock Hill
Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year
Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year
Preps underway in Charlotte to brace for Nicole
Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. High schools making changes to Friday football games. Updated: 10 hours ago. The changes come in the wake of tropical storm Nicole's expected
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole has progressed through the area, some power outages have impacted residents. According to Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka, the power outage numbers across the Carolinas picked up throughout the day as expected. Because the rain and wind picked up in some areas, it created...
‘Keep moving, keep dancing, and pull those ponchos out’: Football games prepare for Tropical Depression Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It might not have looked like an ideal night for state playoff football, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by listening. Patriot nation showed up in full force, braving the preliminary elements of Tropical Storm Nicole to watch Independence take on Olympic in the second round Thursday night…
1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
High schools making changes to Friday football games
Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. The tropical storm will hit the Carolinas Thursday and Friday.
Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
Child and three adults injured in Huntersville crash, area road closed: HFD
Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
South Point at Dudley
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
2 killed, 7 injured in Kannapolis crash, I-85 reopens after being shut down for hours
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left two dead and injured seven others on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:10 p.m. Officials said the crash was the result...
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
