Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Veterans Ceremony on 11/10Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
wglc.net
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
wglc.net
Lake Mendota gains new dog park; pickleball court
MENDOTA – Plenty of upgrades have happened at Lake Mendota over the last few weeks, with more on the way. The construction of the new dog park has for the most part been completed, and surfacing of the new pickleball court and installation of the nets should happen by springtime. At the Mendota City Council Meeting on Monday night it was announced that the city will be using $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to construct another public restroom building at the park. The replacement of one roof is already underway at one of the public restroom buildings at Lake Mendota.
wglc.net
Rail crossing in Allen Township to close for repairs
RANSOM – A rail crossing northeast of Ransom in Allen Township will be closed for repairs Sunday. County Highway 5, east of Illinois Route 170 should reopen on Monday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
wglc.net
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA – A utility worker is dead in DeKalb County after an incident involving electricity. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1 PM Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road, where an individual was pronounced dead at the scene from being electrocuted. The death is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the worker is being held pending notification of next of kin.
wglc.net
Dimmick Township bridge set to close for repairs
PERU – A rural bridge in Dimmick Township will be closed for a week for repairs. The bridge, on North 33rd Road between East 1st Road and Meridian Road will remain closed through next Wednesday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
wglc.net
Area schools experiencing flu outbreak
MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
wglc.net
Finalists named for next Illinois Valley Community College President
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in...
wglc.net
Massner scores 19 in Western Illinois’ win over Rockford
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 19 points as Western Illinois beat Rockford 113-56. Massner added eight assists for the Leathernecks. Jesiah West and Quinlan Bennett recorded 12 points. Kevin Diemer led the way for the Regents with 10 points and nine rebounds. Western Illinois visits DePaul on Friday.
wglc.net
Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson Bourguet ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4) in the first quarter, Sean Tyler added a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Bourguet threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci that gave the Broncos a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0