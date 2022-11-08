ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Monday's Massive Powerball Numbers FINALLY Drawn

By paige.boyd
 4 days ago

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

**UPDATE: 2:55pm 11/8/22**

The single jackpot-winning ticket has been confirmed. Fox 11 Los Angeles confirmed that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena . Three more tickets in Cali won $1.1 million each after matching five numbers. Those three winning tickets sold in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco.

*Sigh* Better luck next time, North Carolinians. The original story is below.

Following a delay in the drawing of Monday’s massive $1.9 Billion Powerball , the official numbers were released early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). Here are the numbers!

10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10

Now, if you are still reading this, chances are that you didn’t hit the lottery and have gone to work like the rest of us. (Myself, included.)

WRAL reports that despite an unofficial report from Powerball USA saying that no single winner has been found (and would therefore make Wednesday’s drawing worth $2.3 billion), reps for the NC Education Lottery said tabulations will continue nationwide throughout the day.

Now, on to the delay.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the delay is due to one state not completing sales data in time. Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” said the statement. While it is against policy to name the state lottery that’s delayed, the association was in direct communication with that lottery throughout the night to resolve the issue.

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the statement said.

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel around 9 a.m., 10 hours after the scheduled drawing.

Toni Ferguson
4d ago

winning ticket won in California always California or Florida when the prize is big the lottery is rigged for these two to always win big so sad

