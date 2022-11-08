Talking Mizzou football contract extensions, hoop expectations: SportsBeat KC podcast

The college sports crossroads season is upon us. Regular-season football is in its final month as basketball season tips off. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, Missouri is the focus of this junction.

Mizzou is coming off a disappointing football loss, which has been this season’s theme for the Tigers in conference games. But head coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker received contract extensions last week. We talk about those developments with Chris Gervino of the Tiger Radio Network, the sideline reporter in football and color analyst for men’s basketball.

We pick up the basketball conversation with interviews from Missouri’s recent media day. You’ll hear about this season’s aspirations from new coach Dennis Gates; preseason All-SEC forward Kobe Brown on playing with a group of new teammates; and freshman Aidan Shaw from Overland Park and how he sees himself fitting in this season.

S tory link:

Mizzou Tigers survive Southern Indiana’s hot-shooting 2nd half for season-opening win