MLB free agency tracker: Keep up with all the latest offseason moves

The 2022-23 MLB hot stove is in full swing. Aaron Judge has made his decision to return to the New York Yankees , while a number of other big names have signed as well, including Jacob deGrom , Justin Verlander and Trea Turner .

Which teams will go all-in for a 2023 World Series push? Where will other top free agents such as Carlos Correa sign? Who will make the trades that has everyone buzzing this offseason?

Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.

Notable MLB offseason transactions

Dec. 17

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a 7-year, $177 million deal with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson , sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Dec. 16

Benintendi signs five-year deal with the White Sox

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on a five-year, $75 million deal, sources tell ESPN.

Twins sign Joey Gallo to a one-year deal

Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Gallo will get $11 million in his deal with the Twins.

Dec. 15

Yankees add Rodon to rotation

The New York Yankees and free agent left-hander Carlos Rodon have agreed on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Landing Rodon moves Yankees one step closer to the World Series

Tigers land Lorenzen

The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen , according to multiple reports.

O's sign Frazier

The Baltimore Orioles have reached a one-year, $8 million deal with free agent second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier, it was announced Thursday.

Cubs add bullpen arm

Right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. It is for $2.8 million, per source.

Dec. 14

Syndergaard to join Dodgers' rotation

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. He is expected to be in the starting rotation.

Giants land Correa on 13-year deal

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a record-long deal that is the richest ever for the position, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

High marks for a 13-year contract? Grading Carlos Correa's deal

Dec. 13

Giants bolster rotation with top free agent

Right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Guardians add catcher Zunino

Catcher Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal, sources tell ESPN.

Dec. 12

Blue Jays land rotation arm

Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Braves, Athletics, Brewers make three-way trade

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy has been traded to the Atlanta Braves in a three-way deal, while the Braves send catcher Manny Pina to the Athletics and catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers , sources tell ESPN. Oakland will also receive super-utilityman Esteury Ruiz from the Brewers and LHP Kyle Muller , RHP Freddy Tarnok and RHP Royber Salinas from the Braves. Milwaukee also gets RHP Justin Yeager from Atlanta and RHP Joel Payamps from Milwaukee.

Dec. 11

Mets make another splash with $75 million deal for pitcher Senga

Right-hander Kodai Senga and the New York Mets agreed on a five-year, $75 million contract , sources familiar with the deal told ESPN, confirming reports, adding the prized pitcher from Japan as part of a free agent spending frenzy that has rocketed the Mets' payroll past previous records.

The Mets are spending a whole lot of money, but are they getting any better?

Dec. 8

Mets give Nimmo $162 million deal to return to New York

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Dec. 7

Padres sign shortstop Xander Bogaerts to mega-deal

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.

How Bogaerts fits, San Diego's projected lineup and why Red Sox Nation is so angry

Red Sox sign NPB outfielder Masataka Yoshida

The 29-year-old Yoshida, who led Nippon Professional Baseball in OPS the last two seasons, agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Boston Red Sox , sources tell ESPN. With a posting fee of $15.4 million, the total cost of the deal will be $105.4 million.

Cardinals nab their starting catcher

Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a five-year, $87.5 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.

Red Sox add to their bullpen

Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Mets land another rotation piece

Left-hander Jose Quintana and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $26 million contract, sources tell ESPN.

Aaron Judge is staying with the Yankees ... for $360 million

Judge answered baseball's biggest offseason question Wednesday morning, agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the New York Yankees, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Did the Yankees overpay? Grading Judge's $360 million deal to stay in New York

Cubs bolster rotation with Taillon

The Chicago Cubs are in agreement with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a four-year, $68 million deal, sources tell ESPN.

Dec. 6

Phillies make more big moves, add pitching

Right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a four-year, $72 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The Phillies also finalized a two-year, $15 million contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm .

Giants add Haniger to outfield with three-year deal

Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a three-year, $43.5 million contract Tuesday, sources told ESPN, filling a hole in the Giants' outfield as they continue to their free-agent pursuit of American League MVP Aaron Judge .

Cubs bring in Bellinger on one-year deal

Outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Rangers add another arm to rotation

Left-handed starter Andrew Heaney is signing a two-year deal worth $25 million (includes an opt-out) with the Texas Rangers , a source tells ESPN.

Bell heading to Cleveland

First baseman Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a two-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Pirates land right-hander

Vince Velasquez has an agreement on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates , a source tells ESPN.

Yankees add a reliever

Right-hander Tommy Kahnle and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a two-year, $11.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Dec. 5

Trea Turner lands megadeal from Phillies

Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on an 11-year, $300 million contract that includes a full no trade clause, sources tell ESPN.

Another NL East winter meetings splash! Grading Turner's deal with Phillies »

Mets agree to deal with Verlander

Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $86 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tells ESPN.

$86 million for a 40-year-old ace? Grading the Verlander deal »

Dodgers re-sign Kershaw to 1-year, $20M deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract worth $20 million.

Angels add Estevez to bullpen

The Los Angeles Angels , looking to patch several holes in their pitching staff, signed right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $13.5 million contract.

Dec. 2

Rangers sign deGrom to $185 million contract

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers .

Texas goes bold, but can this really work? Grading the deGrom deal »

Olney: How Jacob deGrom decided to ditch New York and become a Texas Ranger

Mariners and Brewers agree to deal

The Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro to the Brewers for second baseman Kolten Wong and around $1.75 million in cash, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Red Sox add reliever Martin

Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $17.5 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Dec. 1

Boyd returns to Tigers

Left-hander Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a contract bringing the pitcher back to Detroit, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Nov. 28

Astros sign Abreu to three-year deal

First baseman Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a three-year contract, a source told ESPN.

Nov. 27

Clevinger signs one-year deal with White Sox

Free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on a contract for the 2023 season, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Nov. 25

Pirates agree with 1B/DH Carlos Santana

First baseman Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $6.7 million contract, pending the results of a physical, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN.

Nov. 22

Angels trade with Brewers for Renfroe

The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris.

Nov. 18

Dodgers part ways with Bellinger

Outfielder Cody Bellinger has been non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers , the team announced Friday.

Angels and Twins complete trade

The Los Angeles Angels are in agreement to acquire third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins for minor league RHP Alejandro Hidalgo, sources tell ESPN.

Yankees bring back IKF

Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mets add two righties in deal with Marlins

The New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Miami Marlins . Miami receives minor league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named or cash.

Nov. 17

Mariners and Diamondbacks swap position players

The Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Kyle Lewis to Arizona and outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel to Seattle, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.

Nov. 16

Padres bring back Martinez

Pitcher Nick Martinez has returned to the San Diego Padres with a new three-year contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Mariners acquire All-Star Hernandez from Blue Jays

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays , sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Nov. 15

Rizzo returning to Yankees on a multiyear deal

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is returning to New York on a deal worth $17 million per season with a $6 million buyout for a 2025 option, sources tell ESPN.

Anderson turns down Dodgers to join Angels

Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is headed to the Angels on a three-year deal and expected to be in the $39 million range, sources tell ESPN. Anderson turned down a qualifying offer from the Dodgers so the Angels will lose their second-round 2023 MLB draft pick while Dodgers get a pick after the fourth round.

Pederson accepts qualifying offer

Outfielder Joc Pederson has accepted the qualifying offer and will return to the Giants on a $19.65 million deal for 2023.

Perez accepts qualifying offer to return to Rangers

Starting pitcher Martin Perez is accepting the Rangers' qualifying offer and will make $19.65 million for Texas in 2023.

Nov. 12

Montero returns to Astros with a three-year deal

Reliever Rafael Montero agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract that will bring the right-hander back to the Houston Astros ' dominant bullpen a week after the team rode its pitching staff to a World Series title, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN.

Nov. 11

Rockies shore up bullpen with Urena

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year deal Friday night with right-hander Jose Urena .

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split deal

The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on Friday, earning Anderson $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors.

Nov. 10

Dodgers re-sign Clayton Kershaw to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw are nearing agreement on a one-year deal Thursday, bringing the future Hall of Fame left-hander back to Los Angeles for a 16th season.

Reliever Robert Suarez re-signs with Padres

Suarez agreed with the San Diego Padres for a $46 million, five-year contract.

Rays trade Ji-Man Choi to Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquire 1B Ji-Man Choi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Jack Hartman.

Nov. 6

Edwin Diaz re-signs with Mets

Star closer Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $102 million contract.