McCovey Chronicles

Giants give Joc Pederson the qualifying offer

It’s fairly safe to say that the San Francisco Giants will make quite a few surprising moves this offseason. And their first one has officially been made. On Thursday, the Giants announced that they had extended the qualifying offer to left-handed outfielder Joc Pederson. It’s a somewhat surprising move,...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario

I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update

The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Yardbarker

Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Wil Myers May Not Yet Be Done In San Diego

Wil Myers has spent several years in the San Diego Padres organization and has been a threat for power over the past several years. However, the Padres declined Myers’ $20 million team option for 2023 and instead chose to pay him a $1 million buyout, making him a free agent.
SAN DIEGO, CA

