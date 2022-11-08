Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson has knee procedure that leads to shorter recovery time

MINNEAPOLIS — Cam Johnson underwent a successful meniscectomy procedure Tuesday on his right meniscus tear suffered in Friday's loss to Portland.

According to healthline.com, a meniscectomy procedure involves making a large incision that exposes the knee joint and removing the damaged part of the meniscus.

The incision is sewn or stapled closed.

In short, Johnson had his meniscus trimmed, not repaired.

"When things like this happen, I get a ton of information before it becomes public," Suns coach Monty Williams said after Tuesday's practice at Target Center. "One of the options was that he could've had a repair and that would've been a longer timeline for sure. So we're grateful it wasn't worse. We're grateful he got great care and we're not sure when he's going to come back, but we're grateful for the outcome."

That should lead to a shorter recovery as Johnson could be back in a couple of months. The Suns haven't released a timetable on his return.

"We think he'll be back for sure," Williams said. "I've heard timelines, but we're not quite sure when it's going to happen. We know we won't put him on the floor until he's 100% ready to go."

Johnson has missed Phoenix's last two games. The Suns are 1-1 without Johnson as they beat Portland on Saturday, but lost Monday at Philadelphia.

"It's tough, you never want to see your teammate be hurt," Suns All-Star Devin Booker said. "It’s just a different dynamic. You have different looks and different flow, and we are continuing to figure that out.

Torrey Craig has started in Johnson's place, but Williams is open to having someone else start.

"You could see different guys start from night to night,” Williams said. “Torrey, Dario (Saric) D-Lee (Damion Lee), maybe even Jock (Landale) because of (Bismack Biyombo’s) ability to just sit over there for two or three quarters and come in and play. We’ll figure it out as we go along."

