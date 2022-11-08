ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson has knee procedure that leads to shorter recovery time

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYwnh_0j3ETbcQ00

MINNEAPOLIS — Cam Johnson underwent a successful meniscectomy procedure Tuesday on his right meniscus tear suffered in Friday's loss to Portland.

According to healthline.com, a meniscectomy procedure involves making a large incision that exposes the knee joint and removing the damaged part of the meniscus.

The incision is sewn or stapled closed.

In short, Johnson had his meniscus trimmed, not repaired.

"When things like this happen, I get a ton of information before it becomes public," Suns coach Monty Williams said after Tuesday's practice at Target Center. "One of the options was that he could've had a repair and that would've been a longer timeline for sure. So we're grateful it wasn't worse. We're grateful he got great care and we're not sure when he's going to come back, but we're grateful for the outcome."

That should lead to a shorter recovery as Johnson could be back in a couple of months. The Suns haven't released a timetable on his return.

"We think he'll be back for sure," Williams said. "I've heard timelines, but we're not quite sure when it's going to happen. We know we won't put him on the floor until he's 100% ready to go."

Johnson has missed Phoenix's last two games. The Suns are 1-1 without Johnson as they beat Portland on Saturday, but lost Monday at Philadelphia.

"It's tough, you never want to see your teammate be hurt," Suns All-Star Devin Booker said. "It’s just a different dynamic. You have different looks and different flow, and we are continuing to figure that out.

Torrey Craig has started in Johnson's place, but Williams is open to having someone else start.

"You could see different guys start from night to night,” Williams said. “Torrey, Dario (Saric) D-Lee (Damion Lee), maybe even Jock (Landale) because of (Bismack Biyombo’s) ability to just sit over there for two or three quarters and come in and play. We’ll figure it out as we go along."

Moore: The Phoenix Suns and Cam Johnson need each other

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) questionable, Landry Shamet (concussion) out Monday at Miami

MIAMI — Chris Paul is making his way back from missing Phoenix’s last two games with a sore right heel, but Suns head coach Monty Williams isn’t rushing his return. “As much as he wants to get out there, there’s no way we’re going to push it in any regard,” said Suns coach Monty Williams after Sunday’s practice. “We just have to wait and see. Unless he’s 150%, we’re not going to put him on the floor.”   ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Corner 3 home destination for Phoenix Suns wing Damion Lee

MIAMI – Damion Lee corner 3. Nearly more than half of his 3-point attempts have been from the corner this season. Lee is 6-of-19 on corner 3s, and 11-of-20 on non-corner 3s. “It’s about getting space and finding space,” Lee said. “Just reading the game and understanding where my spots are. Corner 3, that’s one of the shots that’s quote-unquote one of the highest percentage shots in the league.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Shaun Aguano has a chance get interim label lifted as Sun Devils head into home stretch

Shaun Aguano has three more games to make his case for getting the permanent head coaching position at Arizona State and having that interim label lifted. It was two months ago that school administrators and former coach Herm Edwards agreed to part ways after an embarrassing home loss to Eastern Michigan. There has been a definite learning curve for Aguano, who previously served as running backs coach and just five short years ago was heading a powerhouse program nearby at Chandler High School.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy