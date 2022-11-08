Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
'The Wall That Heals' Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Chambers County Oct. 27 through Oct. 30
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Vietnam Veterans Memorial opened in Chambers County on Thursday. The Wall That Heals will be at White Memorial Park, located at 225 White Park Road in Anahuac beginning Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Sunday, October 30, 2022. The Wall That Heals is traveling 3/4...
Veterans Day 2022: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans
On Friday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S. Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. “Duty,...
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape
Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated better abroad
Though more than one million Black Americans contributed to the war effort, historian Matthew Delmont says a military uniform offered no protection from racism.
WJLA
VIDEO: Marine Barracks Washington holds wreath-laying ceremony for 247th birthday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Veterans Day, on Thursday, the Marine Barracks Washington recognized the service of Marines during a ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial and 30 additional locations for their 247th birthday. This year, the annual wreath-laying ceremony honored over 30 Marine veterans. "Offering flowers at...
The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained
Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
macaronikid.com
5 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
This is Not Another Veteran's Day Article
Not to minimize appreciation of the Vets before, during, and those that will come after my time on planet earth, but anyone can look on Google or History.com and see that Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. They will quickly learn that in 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice (which is a temporary cessation of hostilities) was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I (aka “the Great War).”
How U.S. National Parks Are Celebrating Veterans Day 2022
Every year, the National Park Service offers free entry for all visitors as a way to celebrate and honor those who sacrifice everything in order to protect the lands they love. This Veterans Day, in addition to the fee waiver, national parks from coast to coast will be offering programs, hikes and other activities that shed light on the country’s military and natural histories.
Veterans Day events around Washington, including at Arlington and National Mall
There are many events happening around the nation this weekend to honor Veterans Day. The Washington D.C. area is hosting a number of events to honor veterans and all the sacrifices they made for the country.
Bay News 9
A discussion of veterans issues
Veterans made a commitment to serve our country, and when the time comes for their service to conclude, some are faced with difficult re-integrations into civilian society. Some challenges include unemployment, access to health care, and even homelessness. We discuss programs in place to help mitigate those circumstances, and help...
From Armistice Day To Veterans Day
In 1918, on the 11th hour, the 11th day, and the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied countries of the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Japan and Italy and the Central Powers of the German army. This ceasefire marked the end of World War I, “the Great War”, “the war to end all wars” making the world safe for democracy. Not long after, war broke out in Europe. “World War II saw the greatest mobilization of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force in the nation's history. More than sixteen million people died in this...
defensenews.com
F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has begun sending fighter jets to Kadena Air Base in Japan to take the place of aging F-15s headed for retirement. F-22A Raptors from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska arrived at Kadena on Nov. 4, Pacific Air Forces said in a release.
During the attack on Pearl Harbor, this black sailor broke the rules to save lives.
Doris 'Dorie' Miller's story is legendary.
ukenreport.com
Thank You for Your Service [Opinion]
‘To my fellow veterans, thank you for your service.’ — Tom Freeman [Opinion]. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, these United States of America will celebrate Veterans Day. This day we honor veterans from our Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. These patriotic men and...
Comments / 0