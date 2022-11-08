ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Veterans Day 2022: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans

On Friday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S. Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. “Duty,...
Distractify

The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained

Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
macaronikid.com

5 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11

Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

This is Not Another Veteran's Day Article

Not to minimize appreciation of the Vets before, during, and those that will come after my time on planet earth, but anyone can look on Google or History.com and see that Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. They will quickly learn that in 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice (which is a temporary cessation of hostilities) was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I (aka “the Great War).”
Outsider.com

How U.S. National Parks Are Celebrating Veterans Day 2022

Every year, the National Park Service offers free entry for all visitors as a way to celebrate and honor those who sacrifice everything in order to protect the lands they love. This Veterans Day, in addition to the fee waiver, national parks from coast to coast will be offering programs, hikes and other activities that shed light on the country’s military and natural histories.
Bay News 9

A discussion of veterans issues

Veterans made a commitment to serve our country, and when the time comes for their service to conclude, some are faced with difficult re-integrations into civilian society. Some challenges include unemployment, access to health care, and even homelessness. We discuss programs in place to help mitigate those circumstances, and help...
Virginian Review

From Armistice Day To Veterans Day

In 1918, on the 11th hour, the 11th day, and the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied countries of the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Japan and Italy and the Central Powers of the German army. This ceasefire marked the end of World War I, “the Great War”, “the war to end all wars” making the world safe for democracy. Not long after, war broke out in Europe. “World War II saw the greatest mobilization of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force in the nation's history. More than sixteen million people died in this...
defensenews.com

F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has begun sending fighter jets to Kadena Air Base in Japan to take the place of aging F-15s headed for retirement. F-22A Raptors from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska arrived at Kadena on Nov. 4, Pacific Air Forces said in a release.
ukenreport.com

Thank You for Your Service [Opinion]

‘To my fellow veterans, thank you for your service.’ — Tom Freeman [Opinion]. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, these United States of America will celebrate Veterans Day. This day we honor veterans from our Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. These patriotic men and...
