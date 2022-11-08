ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gainesville Sun

Dazzling Black Hat Divas celebrate their anniversary in elegant fashion

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkoId_0j3ETDd600

A sisterhood determined to uplift its members celebrated its anniversary with elegance.

The Dazzling Black Hat Divas celebrated its 13th anniversary filled with glitz and glamour at the Elks Lodge at 2505 NE Ninth St. on Friday night.

The theme was a masquerade ball with the colors black, silver and diamonds as the required fashion. Some ladies wore rhinestone necklaces, bracelets, masquerade masks, tiaras and pins with the words, ‘Got It, Flaunt It,’ ‘Sassy’ and ‘Diva.’

Mission of group is to empower, fellowship and assist

“Our goal is to empower, fellowship and assist our diva sisters in any way we can,” said Janie Cody, a longtime Black Hat Diva member. “We create a strong sisterhood that enjoys each other. Whenever a member has a cause to support, we make sure to support that.”

The Black Hat Divas is a social organization that was created after ladies decided to wear black and accessories to celebrate “Black Friday, the discount shopping event after Thanksgiving.

Music during the event was provided by Chris Williams, an Atlanta-based disc jockey, and those attending participated in a raffle to win gift baskets. Those attending also enjoyed a four-course meal and a cash bar.

Sam Haywood, the exalted ruler (president) of the Elks Lodge, said the main goal for hosting events is to make sure those attending the lodge have a great experience.

“We try to have a pleasurable environment to put on successful activities as long as it’s respectful,” Haywood said.

Cody said she enjoys the annual Black Hat Diva convention in Cary, North Carolina, in July and giving back to the community through giveaways. She also admires the members willingness to be there for families during difficult times.

Black Hat Divas are there for one another

“We recently lost a member,” Cody said. “Her name was Lillie McGee and she was 83 years old. Our members made sure the family had anything they needed. Whatever act of kindness they needed, we were able to do that.”

Susie Mosley, the Queen (president) of the Black Hat Divas, said she admired the ladies’ outfits throughout the night.

“The ladies went out tonight and we’re glad to have them,” Mosley said.

Annette Kleckley said it is important to cherish life with those you love.

“I’m glad to be back with my sisters to enjoy life,” Kleckley said. “Life is short.”

Betty Reaves said she loves the uplifting conversations she has with the members.

“I love the sisterhood,” Reaves said. “I love walking with them and inspiring each other.”

Sherrian Thomas, the vice queen of the Black Hat Divas, said she values the diverse group of women in the organization.

“Women go through many things so we try to offer a lot of support,” Thomas said.

She said she enjoys attending concerts, plays, brunches, movies, and creating crafts with her black hat diva sisters.

“Sometimes you need to get away and come mingle with other women,” Thomas said. “I love seeing people come out and have a good time.”

Tim and Marilyn Duncan traveled from Jacksonville to attend the celebration.

“It’s always exciting to see the different themes every year,” Marilyn Duncan said. “I love the sisterhood and the fellowship.”

“It is an excellent gathering that my wife is a part of,” Tim Duncan said. “The guys came out but tonight is all about the ladies. We look forward to being here.”

For more information about the Gainesville Black Hat Divas, call 352-283-2777

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The big picture: William Eggleston at Mississippi Fred McDowell’s funeral

William Eggleston, the old master of American colour photography, took this picture at the funeral of the Mississippi bluesman Fred McDowell in 1972. Earlier, he had made a photograph of McDowell in his coffin, his head surrounded by white satin. The pair of them had become friends after Eggleston knocked on McDowell’s door one day and asked if he could shoot some film footage of him playing guitar. Here, Eggleston was at the back of the chapel, a dapper southern white man, who grew up in a plantation house, taking pictures. The young woman’s look seems to take in all of that oddness – Eggleston often elicited such gazes from strangers – and his camera flinches from none of it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas review – doyenne of love and devastation

This fascinating biography tenderly links the life and work of the woman whose timeless novels grappled with the power of passion. In 1982, Shirley Hazzard flew to Britain for a reunion with Alec Vedeniapine, a man with whom she had been in love more than 30 years before. Vedeniapine and his wife farmed in Wales, and their world – cats and cows; damp, rural isolation - couldn’t have been more different from that of Hazzard, who lived with her husband, Francis Steegmuller, a biographer of Cocteau and Flaubert, on New York’s Upper East Side in an apartment filled with paintings by Matisse and Picasso. Yet the contrast only made her feelings for Vedeniapine the more categorical. The considerable achievements of her own life were, even now, to be measured (favourably) against her sense of what she felt he had “renounced” all those decades ago. Carefully closing her eyes to the existence of his family, she found herself struck by “this theme – this transcendent theme – of fulfilment and non-fulfilment; and those who bind themselves to limitations”. Though the two of them would stay in touch, they did not meet again.
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy