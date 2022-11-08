ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heel, NC

HBCU Gameday

Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs

Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. is doused with the Gatorade bath after his team's last-second 31-28 win over Chowan in the CIAA Championship Game. It was the first win for Hayes and the Broncos after four straight losses in the title game. The post Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
getnews.info

E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees

E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023. The National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends, Inc. (NAEESAF) and The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame (EES SHOF) are proud to announce the second annual class of inductees into the E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame. The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame was established August 9, 2021, with the mission to recognize the noteworthy achievements and contributions of student athletes, teams, coaches, school staff, and volunteers who donated extraordinary amounts of time and talent to the E.E. Smith athletic program.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

(3) Seventy-First knocks off (14) J.H. Rose, 28-20

Fayetteville, N.C. — The 3-seed Seventy-First Falcons knocked the reigning Eastern regional champion J.H. Rose Rampants out of the playoffs with a 27-20 win on Thursday. After a field goal put J.H. Rose ahead early, Seventy-First star running back Anthony Quinn Jr. got his night started with a 54-yard run that set up a touchdown run by quarterback DeAndre Nance.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC
