Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs
Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. is doused with the Gatorade bath after his team's last-second 31-28 win over Chowan in the CIAA Championship Game. It was the first win for Hayes and the Broncos after four straight losses in the title game. The post Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees
E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023. The National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends, Inc. (NAEESAF) and The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame (EES SHOF) are proud to announce the second annual class of inductees into the E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame. The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame was established August 9, 2021, with the mission to recognize the noteworthy achievements and contributions of student athletes, teams, coaches, school staff, and volunteers who donated extraordinary amounts of time and talent to the E.E. Smith athletic program.
(3) Seventy-First knocks off (14) J.H. Rose, 28-20
Fayetteville, N.C. — The 3-seed Seventy-First Falcons knocked the reigning Eastern regional champion J.H. Rose Rampants out of the playoffs with a 27-20 win on Thursday. After a field goal put J.H. Rose ahead early, Seventy-First star running back Anthony Quinn Jr. got his night started with a 54-yard run that set up a touchdown run by quarterback DeAndre Nance.
Family success: Lowery duo named player, coach of year, Bulldogs lead All-County team
ST. PAULS — The Lowery family is a volleyball family. Mother Glenda is the head coach at St. Pauls, daughter Savanna played i
Life of a mom, wife, pro-wrestler: Reby Hardy talks about family and her viral 'gothic baby'
CAMERON, N.C. — Rebecca Hardy is not your typical North Carolina mom. A former wrestler and Playboy model, the working mother of four has 40 million TikTok views, where her youngest child, Eevee, has gone viral. Rebecca, known professionally as Reby Sky, is married to pro wrestler Matt Hardy....
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
North Carolina woman shot 17 times by officers in July incident, autopsy shows
The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are now shedding light on new evidence in the case.
Escaped NC prisoner on the run can be identified by ‘prominent tattoos’, officials say
Joshua Ostwalt, 32, is 6-feet, 3-inches and 170 pounds and is described as having "prominent tattoos" on the neck, hands and both arms.
Rare Alfa Romeo car worth $23M stolen in Dillon County could still be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta in July, according to authorities and AIG Insurance, which is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to its recovery. The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior […]
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Lawndale Street in Fayetteville.
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
Conway woman accused of murder denied bond modification to travel to North Carolina for work
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied a request to modify the bond conditions of a Conway woman accused of murder at a hearing Thursday afternoon. Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed […]
Teen vanished from North Carolina six days ago. Now, police suspect foul play
A teenager was last seen in North Carolina six days ago — and now, police suspect foul play in her disappearance. Miyonna Jones, 16, was spotted along South 7th Street in Wilmington before she vanished early Nov. 1, according to the city’s police department. Almost one week later,...
Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina
LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
How a combined barber shop, bar and t-shirt business is helping other veteran entrepreneurs in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE N.C. – From a trim, t-shirts and tattoos, to beer and beyond, Kraken-Skulls in Fayetteville isn’t your typical brick-and-mortar business. After 20 years of military service, Chad wanted to be his own boss. So, he opened Kraken-Skulls as an outlet that’s since grown into more than half...
Woman thrown from 3rd-floor balcony, man arrested, North Carolina police say
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
Single mom of 5 determined to achieve goals
LUMBERTON — A growing number of parents, like Robeson Community College student Denise Troy, are deciding it’s not too late to ret
