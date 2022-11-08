The upcoming 2024 Cadillac Celestiq will serve as the brand’s flagship model, providing prospective buyers the ultimate authority in the customization of their vehicle. To enable this, the luxury marque has turned to 3D printing as a way of giving customers an innovative and bespoke experience. As such, the Celestiq will include more than 115 3D-printed parts. However, there has been some concern of the replicability of these unique pieces, but GM has recently said that won’t be a problem.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO