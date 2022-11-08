Read full article on original website
Cadillac Lyriq Sport vs. Luxury Trim Design Comparison
On Tuesday, November 8th, GM Authority exclusively reported on the world debut of the all-new Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD in China, following our exclusive spy shots of the new EV variant undergoing testing in Michigan. And now, we’re bringing a design comparison between the new sporty trim and the Lyriq’s introductory Luxury trim level.
Cadillac Ranks Average In J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study
Cadillac ranked fairly well in the J.D Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study with a score that matched the overall segment average. With a PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) of 163, Cadillac was ranked average in the luxury segment, outperformed by Porsche, Land Rover, BMW, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz with a PP100 of 136, 145, 147, 157 and 160, respectively. The segment average was at a PP100 of 163.
Upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin MPV To Get Major Refresh
General Motors is preparing an updated portfolio of vehicles manufactured in Brazil, and its product plan is said to include a major refresh for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin, which is Chevrolet‘s subcompact MPV marketed in South America. According to UOL, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin will get an...
Cadillac Escalade Most-Considered Luxury-Brand Vehicle In Q3 2022
The Cadillac Escalade is currently in its fifth generation, previously introducing a full model overhaul for the 2021 model year. Mixing style, opulence, and luxury, the Escalade is certainly quite desirable, and as such, it should come as no surprise that the SUV was the top most-considered luxury-brand vehicle in Q3 of the 2022 calendar year.
GM Benchmarking Kia EV6
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Kia EV6, the South Korean brand’s all-electric crossover model set to rival the Chevy Blazer EV. GM’s Kia EV6 benchmark vehicle was spied circling the GM Proving Ground in Michigan, and appears to the base Wind trim level. The benchmark vehicle was seen with a noticeable communications antenna attached on the passenger’s side of the roof, and is covered in what appears to be Glacier paint.
Poll: GMC Sierra EV Sideburns – Hit Or Miss?
The GMC Sierra EV introduces a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate, offering up GM Ultium battery tech and GM Ultium drive motor tech wrapped together in a dedicated EV platform and design. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the new design are the extended “sideburn” body bits running down the outer corners of the fascia, which has us asking – is the look a hit, or a miss?
Redesigned 2023 Honda Accord Revealed As Chevy Malibu Rival
Honda has revealed the redesigned 2023 Honda Accord mid-size sedan, which will continue to serve as a rival to the Chevy Malibu. This all-new, 11th-generation Accord is longer and sleeker than the prior generation, with larger proportions and a wider stance. These exterior updates and changes reflect Honda’s new design direction with a low horizontal beltline and broader front end.
LS7-Powered Chevy Camaro Drag Races LS-Swapped Nissan 240SX: Video
The “LS-swap all the things” meme is particularly relevant in drifting, where the V8’s meaty torque curve and bulletproof reliability have proven invaluable to countless teams and competitors. Now, we’re watching as two LS-powered drift machines go head-to-head in a drag race between an LS7-powered Chevy Camaro and turbo LS-swapped Nissan 240SX with the following video.
Cadillac Celestiq 3D Printed Parts Not A Problem For Repairers
The upcoming 2024 Cadillac Celestiq will serve as the brand’s flagship model, providing prospective buyers the ultimate authority in the customization of their vehicle. To enable this, the luxury marque has turned to 3D printing as a way of giving customers an innovative and bespoke experience. As such, the Celestiq will include more than 115 3D-printed parts. However, there has been some concern of the replicability of these unique pieces, but GM has recently said that won’t be a problem.
Pallet Carrying LT7 Name Foreshadows C8 Corvette ZR1 Engine
GM is developing a fresh twin-turbo V8 to power the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1, and now, a new image just hit the web foreshadowing the imminent arrival of the ZR1’s boosted LT7 engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the forthcoming C8 Corvette ZR1 will offer ultra-high performance...
2021 Cadillac Escalade Recalled For Noncompliant Daytime Running Lights
GM has issued a recall for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV over noncompliant daytime running lights, otherwise known as DRLs. The problem: GM has determined that certain units of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV do not conform to the Federal / Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (F/CMVSS) No. 108, “Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.” Essentially, the DRLs remain on when the headlamps are turned on.
Buick Envision Sales Place Second In Segment During Q3 2022
ENVISION -34.54% 7,307 11,162 -51.01% 18,208 37,164. In Canada, Buick Envision deliveries totaled 1,601 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 9 percent compared to 1,758 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Envision sales decreased about 18 percent to 2,941 units. MODEL...
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea
Chevy Vehicles Get Massive Price Increases In The Philippines
Exchange rates can have a huge impact on vehicles sold in foreign markets. In fact, prices are normally higher for any vehicle sold outside its domestic market. In the case of the Philippines, prospective Chevy buyers recently had a rude awakening, as GM has drastically raised prices for that market.
RJ Anderson To Pilot No. 99 Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing Truck In Extreme E Finale
Accomplished off-road racer RJ Anderson will take control of the No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing Truck in the Extreme E Season 2 finale race, replacing regular driver Kyle LeDuc. LeDuc is no longer able to race the No. 99 Hummer EV race truck in the Uruguay Natural...
Chevy Blazer Sales Up 63 Percent During Q3 2022
Chevy Blazer sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Blazer deliveries totaled 17,511 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 67 percent compared to 10,484 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
House Lawmakers Seeking To Delay EV Tax Credit Requirement Phase-In
Lawmakers are pushing for changes to recent EV tax credit requirements signed into law in August, with the hope of delaying stipulations on manufacturing and material sourcing. According to a recent report from Automotive News, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock introduced a bill in September that would provide an extended phase-in...
GM Files Patent For Intelligent Park Assist System To Reduce Parking Violations
GM has filed a patent application for a new intelligent parking assist system designed to reduce parking violations for the user. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0351622 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published November 3rd, 2022. The patent was originally filed on April 28th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Lawrence A. Bush, Prabhjot Kaur, Alexander Telosa, and Upali P. Mudalige.
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In November 2022
For November 2022, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers up to $1,000 off the 2022 Silverado HD and 2023 Silverado HD, including both the 2500HD and 3500HD models. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Silverado HD, and an additional $500 Cash Allowance off 2023 Silverado HD models when selecting the turbo-diesel Duramax engine.
Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness
The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
