The Pledge of Allegiance is a symbol of the alliance between citizens and non-citizens of the United States. Although it is recited every day in schools across the nation, it is infrequently taught that reciting the pledge is a choice for every individual. The United States Constitution is based on the core value of freedom and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is a choice. The 2022-23 Student Rights and Responsibilities booklet for Loudoun County Public Schools echoes the Code of Virginia in stating that while the Pledge will be recited daily, “no student shall be compelled to recite the Pledge if the student or the parent or guardian objects on religious, philosophical, or other grounds to the students participating in this exercise.”

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO