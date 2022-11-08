Read full article on original website
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSperryville, VA
royalexaminer.com
Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser success helps purchase possibly two book vending machines
The Rotary Club of Warren County hosted the first ever Boots & Bourbon fundraiser last weekend. The event was a great success bringing in approximately $28,000 to help purchase book vending machines for potentially two of our local public elementary schools in Warren County. Thank you to everyone who attended...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
Metro News
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
royalexaminer.com
Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
royalexaminer.com
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
royalexaminer.com
Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)
Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Inside Nova
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
royalexaminer.com
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A viewing will take place at a later date. Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:. 11/1...
tmpresale.com
Wheel Of Fortune Live!s show in Charles Town, WV Feb 18th, 2023 – presale password
The Wheel Of Fortune Live! pre-sale code has finally been posted! This is your best chance to get tickets for Wheel Of Fortune Live! before they go on sale. Be kind to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you have the chance to score Wheel Of Fortune Live! tickets during a presale like this one?
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s best kept secret prepares for its biggest sale of the year
One of Loudoun County’s most unique and interesting stores has a been a bit of a well-kept secret. Despite opening in the busy One Loudoun shopping and lifestyle center five years ago, some people don’t fully understand what it is — and the amazing deals they can find there.
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
The Silver Line Opens Next Week. Here’s How Its 20-Year Development Changed Northern Virginia
The Silver Line was formally approved back in 2004 and the region certainly has grown in leaps and bounds since that time. But Metro’s new line in Northern Virginia super-charged areas of Fairfax and Loudoun counties that were previously suburbs or even rural fields. For a closer look at...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
countychronicle.org
Why Loudoun County High School students stand for The Pledge of Allegiance
The Pledge of Allegiance is a symbol of the alliance between citizens and non-citizens of the United States. Although it is recited every day in schools across the nation, it is infrequently taught that reciting the pledge is a choice for every individual. The United States Constitution is based on the core value of freedom and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is a choice. The 2022-23 Student Rights and Responsibilities booklet for Loudoun County Public Schools echoes the Code of Virginia in stating that while the Pledge will be recited daily, “no student shall be compelled to recite the Pledge if the student or the parent or guardian objects on religious, philosophical, or other grounds to the students participating in this exercise.”
wsvaonline.com
Authorities Investigate Incident at Timberville Wal-Mart
TIMBERVILLE, Va – The Broadway and Timberville Police Departments are asking for the public’s help following an incident last weekend at Wal-Mart. Officers responded to the retail store on Saturday for a report of an assault and grand larceny, . Once on location, officers learned that a man...
theriver953.com
WCFR battle a restaurant fire that shuts down the business
Upon arrival Firefighters found significant smoke emanating from the roof of the building. The building was evacuated with firefighters having to cut into and remove part of the building’s wall at their second pick up window to fight the fire. It was determined that the fire originated in the...
