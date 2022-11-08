ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Metro News

Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
MARTINSBURG, WV
royalexaminer.com

Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)

Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

Cook Out opens in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
royalexaminer.com

Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)

Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A viewing will take place at a later date. Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
tmpresale.com

Wheel Of Fortune Live!s show in Charles Town, WV Feb 18th, 2023 – presale password

The Wheel Of Fortune Live! pre-sale code has finally been posted! This is your best chance to get tickets for Wheel Of Fortune Live! before they go on sale. Be kind to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you have the chance to score Wheel Of Fortune Live! tickets during a presale like this one?
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
countychronicle.org

Why Loudoun County High School students stand for The Pledge of Allegiance

The Pledge of Allegiance is a symbol of the alliance between citizens and non-citizens of the United States. Although it is recited every day in schools across the nation, it is infrequently taught that reciting the pledge is a choice for every individual. The United States Constitution is based on the core value of freedom and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is a choice. The 2022-23 Student Rights and Responsibilities booklet for Loudoun County Public Schools echoes the Code of Virginia in stating that while the Pledge will be recited daily, “no student shall be compelled to recite the Pledge if the student or the parent or guardian objects on religious, philosophical, or other grounds to the students participating in this exercise.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Authorities Investigate Incident at Timberville Wal-Mart

TIMBERVILLE, Va – The Broadway and Timberville Police Departments are asking for the public’s help following an incident last weekend at Wal-Mart. Officers responded to the retail store on Saturday for a report of an assault and grand larceny, . Once on location, officers learned that a man...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

WCFR battle a restaurant fire that shuts down the business

Upon arrival Firefighters found significant smoke emanating from the roof of the building. The building was evacuated with firefighters having to cut into and remove part of the building’s wall at their second pick up window to fight the fire. It was determined that the fire originated in the...

