Man arrested for recording person in porta-potty
LAKE CHARLES, La. ( KLFY )– Travon Lee, 21, was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3 and charged with video voyeurism. According to CPSO, Lee was recording someone while they used a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, La.Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Detectives say Lee confirmed the allegations prior to being charged. He was released on Nov. 5 on a $40,000 bond.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 2