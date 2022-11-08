ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Man arrested for recording person in porta-potty

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( KLFY )– Travon Lee, 21, was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3 and charged with video voyeurism. According to CPSO, Lee was recording someone while they used a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, La.

Detectives say Lee confirmed the allegations prior to being charged. He was released on Nov. 5 on a $40,000 bond.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

