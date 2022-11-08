ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mendocino Farms opening 5th North Texas location in Preston Hollow

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBzlM_0j3ESEKm00

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Mendocino Farms location is opening in Dallas’ Preston Hollow this month.

The location will open on Nov. 22 and will be officially located at 10720 Preston Rd. Suite 1100.

“Our raving fans are constantly asking us to open more locations, and Preston Hollow is one of our most requested neighborhoods. We’re eager to open our doors in November,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms.

There will be a grand opening event where guests can redeem a free entrée with any menu purchase by signing up for a My Mendo account and selecting ‘DFW-Preston Hollow’ as their favorite location prior to opening day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas

Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Finding an East Dallas Home With a Pool is Easier Than You Think

If the pandemic taught us Dallasites anything, it’s the importance of having access to water in the summer. Pool memberships, trips to more temperate climates, and bids for backyard pools (especially East Dallas homes with a pool) were the name of the game as North Texas residents tried to escape the heat while not getting within breathing distance of anyone else.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle

Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
advocatemag.com

Now open: Bad Chicken

Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Join The Annual Mimosa Stroll & Shop This Weekend!

How would you like to shop in town square two hours before the stores open? What if they also served you mimosas while you shopped? Grab your girlfriends and come out to Southlake Town Square on Sunday, Nov. 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Mimosa Stroll and Shop!
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Dig into the top cupcakes around Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for a sweet treat or looking to try to brighten someone’s day? Cupcakes can do both of those at the same time, and more. Thursday, November 10 is a glorious holiday celebrating one of the tiniest yet mightiest desserts out there, as it is National Vanilla Cupcake Day! “Now, cupcakes are miniature, edible works of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. Diehard chocoholics, do what you will on November 10; the rest of us will be trying not to get vanilla frosting on our noses,” National Today said.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Great Hat Article

Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
FRISCO, TX
richardsontoday.com

NTMWD Celebrates Completion Of Construction and Dedicates Bois d’arc Lake

The first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years officially opened Oct. 14 as part of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s supply system, which serves Richardson. The 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake is located northeast of the city of Bonham in Fannin County and began collecting water in April last year.
BONHAM, TX
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy