Dade City, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lecanto High School football team will have a game with Pasco High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
Zephyrhills' Colella throws for a record eight TDs in playoff opener
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA – This tiny town 30 miles North of Tampa hasn't changed much in decades. The immediate downtown area is well beyond quaint. It has a few antique stores and restaurants, but not much else. Sure, there is some sprawl on US Highway 301, but tight zoning laws have kept it in check ...
Photo gallery: Plant defeats Sumner and to claim its first playoff win since 2018
TAMPA, Fla.- For what looked like a game that could really get away from the Plant Panthers turned into a jubilant mood at the end. The Panthers turned things around in a full 180 and came back from a 20-point first half deficit to defeat the Sumner Stingrays 37-34 Friday night in a thriller. ...
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly
Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
Polk Sheriff is Giving Away Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving
BARTOW — With inflation stubbornly high and many families still recovering from the brutal impact of Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, a lot of families in Central Florida are struggling to pay all their bills and may not have any disposable income during this upcoming holiday season, including for Thanksgiving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is again ready to lend them a hand.
Pasco schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Pasco County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Browning announced Tuesday.
VIDEO: Cow runs loose on Hillsborough County road
A cow was spotted running loose in the area of Adamo Drive and Selmon Expressway.
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner
A juvenile was shot and killed in Seffner on Friday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Roofs, carports taken down by strong winds in Pasco County
Spectrum Bay News 9's Melissa Eichman spent Thursday in Pasco County, talking with residents about their experience with Nicole. Homes and carports were damaged, but no serious injuries were reported. Use the video link above to watch the report.
Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Lake Wales and Frostproof
Looking for Christmas activities near Lake Wales? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Lake Wales, FL...
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Dale Mabry Highway named after Tampa-native Army captain killed during airship test flight in 1922
TAMPA, Fla. - Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt. "Everybody here knows the name, but they don't know the history," said Raymond J....
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
