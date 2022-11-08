Read full article on original website
From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
Where to get free meals, deals on Veterans Day
What restaurants are offering free meals and food on Veterans Day 2022? Where can you get free meals on Veterans Day 2022? Applebee’s, Wendy’s and Denny’s are offering free meals for Veterans Day 2022.
Obituary for Patrick A. Bergin
Reverend Patrick A. Bergin, M.M. died on November 8, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 90 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 63 years. Patrick Anthony Bergin was born May 23, 1932 in Melvindale, MI to Charles and Mabel Turner Bergin. The youngest of seven children, Patrick had two older sisters and four older brothers. Patrick attended St. Mary Magdalen grammar school in Melvindale, and he was accepted to study for Maryknoll in 1946 by then Superior General, Bishop James Edward Walsh. He first studied at the Detroit Archdiocesan Seminary, Sacred Heart from 1946 until June 1950. In September, 1950 he began at Maryknoll College in Glen Ellyn. Father Bergin was ordained on June 13, 1959 and assigned to the Korea region.
Obituary for Patricia Golden Stone
Patricia (Pat) Golden Stone, 73, of Moore County passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Moore Regional Hospital. She was born June 11, 1949 in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Richard Golden and Beverly Caple Golden. She grew up in Plattsburgh and married Jerry William Stone in January of 1972. She worked as a teacher for the Beekmantown School District until her retirement in 2004. They moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina in 2015 after several years traveling to Wellington, Florida and other locations with their horses. She enjoyed serving as a dressage scribe for the international shows in Florida for many years after retirement.
Obituary for Rebecca Sue Williams of Vass
Rebecca Sue (West) Williams, age 71, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born in Moore County on December 18, 1950 to the late Daniel B. and Elizabeth (Chisholm) West. As a result of her generous spirit and...
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
What’s It Like to Be an Editor of a Prison Newspaper?
In 1926, the inaugural issue of The Prison News reported on the creation of a print plant at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prison administrators envisioned a two-fold purpose for the new plant: to offer a “respectable trade to young men,” and to introduce a self-sustaining business that would “add revenue to the General Fund of the State.” Not only did news of the correction enterprise endeavor prove noteworthy, the fact that incarcerated individuals wrote about the plant’s creation in a prison periodical appears even more profound.
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
Top 50 grocery deals this week (Nov. 9-15): Turkey, stuffing, broth, butter, eggs, cheese
Check out the list of the top 50 grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week!. These deals are valid for participating Raleigh, NC area locations from Nov. 9-15, 2022 unless indicated below. See the full grocery deals lists for Triangle area grocery stores on the WRAL...
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Wienermobile in the Triangle: Where you can see the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Triangle this week. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels travels to a new city every week, and they’re planning events in the area Thursday through Sunday. Where you can spot the Wienermobile:
Fayetteville homeless ordinance beginning Monday has some worried about what’s in store for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some who make up Fayetteville’s homeless population could receive citations starting Monday. This as the city gets ready to enforce its new homeless encampment ordinance. Earlier this summer, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of City Council voted 8 to 2 in favor of...
Over 20 students on board bus trapped by power lines in Harnett County
A school bus was surrounded by live power lines, with a large tree blocking the roadway ahead and burning fire along the roadside in Harnett County around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The school bus, which is numbered 226, was from Harnett County High School, according to the school system's PIO....
Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan...
Single mom of 5 determined to achieve goals
LUMBERTON — A growing number of parents, like Robeson Community College student Denise Troy, are deciding it’s not too late to ret
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
PIP releases economic development report
Moore County Partners in Progress (PIP) recently released their Quarterly Progress Report highlighting their activities and initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, and workforce development for the quarter ended Sept. 30. “What’s notable this quarter are our efforts related to supporting Moore County’s existing industries, as well...
Rare Alfa Romeo car worth $23M stolen in Dillon County could still be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta in July, according to authorities and AIG Insurance, which is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to its recovery. The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior […]
