ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Patrick A. Bergin

Reverend Patrick A. Bergin, M.M. died on November 8, 2022 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 90 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 63 years. Patrick Anthony Bergin was born May 23, 1932 in Melvindale, MI to Charles and Mabel Turner Bergin. The youngest of seven children, Patrick had two older sisters and four older brothers. Patrick attended St. Mary Magdalen grammar school in Melvindale, and he was accepted to study for Maryknoll in 1946 by then Superior General, Bishop James Edward Walsh. He first studied at the Detroit Archdiocesan Seminary, Sacred Heart from 1946 until June 1950. In September, 1950 he began at Maryknoll College in Glen Ellyn. Father Bergin was ordained on June 13, 1959 and assigned to the Korea region.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Patricia Golden Stone

Patricia (Pat) Golden Stone, 73, of Moore County passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Moore Regional Hospital. She was born June 11, 1949 in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Richard Golden and Beverly Caple Golden. She grew up in Plattsburgh and married Jerry William Stone in January of 1972. She worked as a teacher for the Beekmantown School District until her retirement in 2004. They moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina in 2015 after several years traveling to Wellington, Florida and other locations with their horses. She enjoyed serving as a dressage scribe for the international shows in Florida for many years after retirement.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Rebecca Sue Williams of Vass

Rebecca Sue (West) Williams, age 71, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born in Moore County on December 18, 1950 to the late Daniel B. and Elizabeth (Chisholm) West. As a result of her generous spirit and...
VASS, NC
JSTOR Daily

What’s It Like to Be an Editor of a Prison Newspaper?

In 1926, the inaugural issue of The Prison News reported on the creation of a print plant at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prison administrators envisioned a two-fold purpose for the new plant: to offer a “respectable trade to young men,” and to introduce a self-sustaining business that would “add revenue to the General Fund of the State.” Not only did news of the correction enterprise endeavor prove noteworthy, the fact that incarcerated individuals wrote about the plant’s creation in a prison periodical appears even more profound.
RALEIGH, NC
WIS-TV

Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan...
WHISPERING PINES, NC
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

PIP releases economic development report

Moore County Partners in Progress (PIP) recently released their Quarterly Progress Report highlighting their activities and initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, and workforce development for the quarter ended Sept. 30. “What’s notable this quarter are our efforts related to supporting Moore County’s existing industries, as well...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy