Justin Jacobson grew up with four siblings on a ranch in Oakdale. Several of his family members served in the Army, with the exceptions of his father and oldest brother who served in the Marines. Jacobson grew up listening to his father describe his deployment in Desert Storm; stories which greatly influenced his decision to join the Marines. During his junior year in high school, just after turning 17, Jacobson enlisted in the Marine Corps with consent of his parents.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO