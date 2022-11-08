ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland Mom

Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Plant City

Looking for Christmas activities near Plant City? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Plant City, FL....
PLANT CITY, FL
lakewoodsnn.com

The Coliseum hosts the biggest anime convention in St. Petersburg history

The Florida Comic Con hosted its first ever Anime Convention at the Coliseum, on Sept. 16 and 17. The convention held many different events such as Anime Jeopardy, the TikTok festival, a Maid Café and more. Anime fans across the bay came to indulge in the culture and prominence of anime, gaming, art and just to have a good time with their friends and family.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Get Ready for the Future Look of Downtown Clearwater!

Two-thirds of Clearwater voters decided to vote “Yes” on a Nov. 8 referendum to allow the sale of two parcels to bring apartments, a hotel and retail apace to the waterfront Bluff properties adjacent to Coachmen Park. This sale will allow project partners, Gotham Organization and The DeNunzio...
fox13news.com

Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
PLANT CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco

More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Commissioners urge fast-tracking outdoor dining

DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously agreed that city staff should work with the Downtown Dunedin Task Force to fast-track changes to the Land Development Code that would permit restaurants and taverns to keep outdoor dining initiated during the pandemic. City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners the task force finished...
DUNEDIN, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Pinellas County to open two community shelters tonight

PINELLAS COUNTY — Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

