The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
cltampa.com
This St. Pete home in Historic Old Northeast comes with a hidden speakeasy and Biggie Smalls-themed bathroom
A fully redone St. Petersburg home with a secret boozy addition is now on the market in the Old Historic Old Northeast neighborhood. Located at 425 20th Ave NE, the 3,489-square-foot home was built in 1927, and is currently owned by former Cox Media Vice President Keith Lawless, who stepped down from the position last summer.
Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Plant City
Looking for Christmas activities near Plant City? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Plant City, FL....
Two Great Not To Miss Events This Weekend- The Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival, AND Twinkle Rock Soul Radio Photo Shoot & Video at Motorworks
This could be the biggest music and video events of the season. On Saturday & Sunday, November 12-13 is the 10 Annual Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival. This year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever celebrating 10 years!. There will be fabulous food from the...
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
lakewoodsnn.com
The Coliseum hosts the biggest anime convention in St. Petersburg history
The Florida Comic Con hosted its first ever Anime Convention at the Coliseum, on Sept. 16 and 17. The convention held many different events such as Anime Jeopardy, the TikTok festival, a Maid Café and more. Anime fans across the bay came to indulge in the culture and prominence of anime, gaming, art and just to have a good time with their friends and family.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Get Ready for the Future Look of Downtown Clearwater!
Two-thirds of Clearwater voters decided to vote “Yes” on a Nov. 8 referendum to allow the sale of two parcels to bring apartments, a hotel and retail apace to the waterfront Bluff properties adjacent to Coachmen Park. This sale will allow project partners, Gotham Organization and The DeNunzio...
suncoastnews.com
Fundraising efforts earn John Alfe the honorary mayor's title in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — There’s a new mayor in Palm Harbor, but his biggest job is not leading local government. Rather, it’s leading the annual holiday parade. And also raising a lot of money for charity. John Alfe, 59, beat out five others vying for the title of...
fox13news.com
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
727area.com
Get Your Thanksgiving Pies and Desserts at These St Petersburg & Clearwater Bakeries
We are counting a few days now to the long-awaited Thanksgiving in St. Pete holiday. As you already know, this is the day to enjoy your favorite traditional foods, be thankful, and, of course, end it in style with a finger-licking good dessert. Local bakeries in St Petersburg & Clearwater...
St. Pete City Council approves measure for landlords to give more notice about rent hikes
The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance Thursday that requires landlords to give tenants more notice about increases to their rent.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
suncoastnews.com
Commissioners urge fast-tracking outdoor dining
DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously agreed that city staff should work with the Downtown Dunedin Task Force to fast-track changes to the Land Development Code that would permit restaurants and taverns to keep outdoor dining initiated during the pandemic. City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners the task force finished...
The Weekly Challenger
Pinellas County to open two community shelters tonight
PINELLAS COUNTY — Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
Beach Beacon
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hillsborough Halloween party shooting victim wants killer behind bars
A Tampa Bay area mother remembers her 15-year old daughter as artistic, loving and unaware of the impact she had on other people.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
St. Pete man laundered $170M in tax funds to buy 6 Mercedes Benz cars, waterfront mansion, feds say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of laundering $170 million in fraudulent tax returns and using it to buy 6 new Mercedes Benz vehicles and a waterfront mansion, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
fox13news.com
Dale Mabry Highway named after Tampa-native Army captain killed during airship test flight in 1922
TAMPA, Fla. - Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt. "Everybody here knows the name, but they don't know the history," said Raymond J....
