The Florida Comic Con hosted its first ever Anime Convention at the Coliseum, on Sept. 16 and 17. The convention held many different events such as Anime Jeopardy, the TikTok festival, a Maid Café and more. Anime fans across the bay came to indulge in the culture and prominence of anime, gaming, art and just to have a good time with their friends and family.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO