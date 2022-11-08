Joseph “Joe” Louis Barnes, 63, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on September 2, 1959, he was the son of William Barry Barnes and Marie Catherine Schuchman Barnes. Joseph loved to fish, watch racing, and loved going to the Evadale races. He loved watching his favorite JJ Da Boss on Street Outlaws. One of his pastimes was playing pool at Stixx Pool Hall, in Orange, Texas hanging out with all his buddies. He was deemed as “pops” to them all! They will surely miss seeing him out there. Not many people would know this about him, but he was a great artist and did great leatherwork. It was such a true talent. Small tidbit He had the prettiest handwriting for a man. You will be missed and memories cherished.

