Beaumont, TX

Comments / 4

Ms.SAG
4d ago

How are you going to charge a person 2 times when it was decided the first time. How is it possible make it make sense a broken system.

Reply(1)
3
 

kogt.com

BC Man Going To Prison

A Bridge City man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Rian Blayke Savoy, 32, pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
East Texas News

Evans acquitted of all charges

WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Houston man admits to trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison, faces up to 3 years in federal prison

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old Houston man faces up to three years in federal prison after admitting to trying to use a drone to drop contraband into a Beaumont prison. Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, pled guilty Tuesday to owning or operating an unregistered drone before U.S. District Judge Marica A. Crone, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg wins, will become next Jefferson County clerk

BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg has won the race for county clerk of Jefferson County. Acosta-Hellberg, defeated her Democratic opponent Jes Prince. Acosta-Hellberg will take over the office of county clerk from interim county clerk Laurie Leister who took over after longtime county clerk Carolyn Guidry stepped down so that she could run for county judge.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

NAACP alleges harassment and discrimination against Black voters in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the eve of the election, Jefferson County is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, the Beaumont chapter of the NAACP and Jessica Daye, a Black registered voter, accused Jefferson County election officials of unconstitutionally harassing Black voters in Beaumont by scrutinizing their identities and shadowing them while at the voting stations. A federal judge Monday evening held an emergency hearing on the lawsuit, which asks for changes during Tuesday’s election.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

LC Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

Lake Charles Police are working a homicide in the 2900 block of 7th Street. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning for an emergency assist. Upon their arrival and subsequent initial investigation, it was learned a homicide occurred. ​Officer Cody Wolfe...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Beaumont names two assistant city managers

The city of Beaumont has named two assistant city managers, city staff reported Nov. 8. Christopher S. Boone will transition from his position as the city’s director of planning and community development to assistant city manager of development services. The city has selected June Ellis to serve as the assistant city manager of administration.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Joseph “Joe” Louis Barnes

Joseph “Joe” Louis Barnes, 63, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on September 2, 1959, he was the son of William Barry Barnes and Marie Catherine Schuchman Barnes. Joseph loved to fish, watch racing, and loved going to the Evadale races. He loved watching his favorite JJ Da Boss on Street Outlaws. One of his pastimes was playing pool at Stixx Pool Hall, in Orange, Texas hanging out with all his buddies. He was deemed as “pops” to them all! They will surely miss seeing him out there. Not many people would know this about him, but he was a great artist and did great leatherwork. It was such a true talent. Small tidbit He had the prettiest handwriting for a man. You will be missed and memories cherished.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

LC man accused of aggravated assault after firing shots inside local park

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at a local park Saturday night. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the August Drive park at about 5 p.m. Nov. 5. She said when they arrived, witnesses told deputies the suspect was still in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

